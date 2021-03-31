Wednesday 31 March 2021
type here...
HealthNewsVaccine

Pfizer has delivered 25% of the covid-19 vaccines purchased by the country

A new batch arrived this Tuesday

by Rico
0

QCOSTARICA – Including the latest batch of vaccines against covid-19 landed this Tuesday night, March 30, at the Juan Santamaría airport, with a total of 73,710 doses, the country reaches an accumulated 750,165 Pfizer vaccines, that is 25% of the original purchase.

The latest shipment of the Pfizer vaccines arrived Tuesday night, March 30

According to data from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), which 384,355 have been placed as of Monday, March 29,

- Advertisement -

The Government indicated that with the Tuesday shipment, a total of 473,850 doses arrived in March, the month with the highest reception of immunizers, with

“The figure reflects the fulfillment of the contract made by the pharmaceutical company, since it promised to deliver, by the first quarter of 2021, a quarter of the total contracted vaccines to arrive this year (three million), so in effect, it has already exceeded 25% at the end of March,” said Casa Presidencial.

The three million doses of COVID-19 vaccines purchased from Pfizer the previous year cost the country US$36 million (about US$12 for each dose, each person is injected with 2 doses).

On March 15, the Government announced the signing of an addendum to ensure the supply of an additional one million vaccines from Pfizer, with the aim of accelerating the pace of the immunization process.

- Advertisement -

It is estimated that the AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive between the last week of April and the first weeks of May.

Also in May, expected are vaccines acquired through the Covax mechanism of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which are also from AstraZeneca.

Push to vaccinate

Starting this week, as was announced last Friday by President Carlos Alvarado, there is a push to advance the vaccination strategy, with more vaccines applied, first and second doses applied in parallel, allowing more people to be covered in less time and the practice of a three week reserve would be down to one week.

This also involves risks (such as the delay of new batches), but in the face of an increase in cases, it was necessary to take the action.

Previously, the schedule was divided into three weeks, during which only first doses were given, followed by three weeks of second-dose vaccination. The CCSS had also announced a suspension of vaccinations during Semana Santa.

That all changed.

- Advertisement -

Up to this Tuesday, the two doses of protection of the vaccine against covid-19 have already been applied to 160,263 people in Costa Rica, while another 63,829 are waiting for 21 days after their first injection to complete the scheme.

Thus, the current national vaccination rate is 7.55 doses per 100 inhabitants.

On Friday, the CCSS announced that almost 75,000 Costa Ricans would be vaccinated this holiday week.

In the past two weeks, there has been a spike in cases and hospitalizations, that had dropped significantly, allowing the CCSS to free up covid beds for regular patients and in some medical centers resume the regular business of running a hospital.

However, on Tuesday morning it was indicated that the CCSS has again reached a saturation of 82%, since 160 beds of the 195 available to attend covid patients are occupied.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleTárcoles, Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

What to consider if you are leaving the country during Easter and after

QCOSTARICA - Unless you must absolutely travel out of the country...
Read more

Argentina tests travelers and reschedules flights to comply with protocols for covid-19

Q24N - Argentina will reschedule all international flights starting Monday, March...
Read more

MOST READ

Lufthansa increases flights to Costa Rica; Germany to require PCR tests on all flight arrivals

Consumption

Another “garrotazo”: Gasoline prices will go up to ¢57 per liter

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep) approved the latest request by the Costa Rica refinery that does not refine anything, RECOPE,...
Coronavirus

Is it for Real? Odd Video of Tiny Protective Masks for the Nose Puzzles Netizens

Rico -
As a new spike in the number of COVID-19 cases is registered, many countries have tightened pandemic measures, and tried to invent new ways...
Indicators

Costa Rica among the countries with the lowest growth this year in Latin America: World Bank

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is among the countries with the lowest expected growth in production in Latin America and the Caribbean this year, according...
Trends

Democracy and Ethnic Conflict: Blacks in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
The Slave trade contributed a lot to the settlement of the black population in Cost Rica. Being a Spanish colony, blacks were important in...
Guanacaste

Liberia opens lab for covid-19 antigen testing

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Daniel Oduber International Airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, announced the opening of a laboratory for testing of covid-19 antigens to interested...
HQ

Vehicular Restrictions for Semana Santa and April

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The sanitary vehicle restrictions for Semana Santa (Easter Week) that unofficially began this Friday afternoon and continues to Sunday, April 4, continue...
Health

Costa Rica monitors five more cases of variants of the covid-19 virus

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Costarricense de Investigación y Enseñanza en Nutrición y Salud (Inciensa) - Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition...
Health

Deaths associated with covid-19 displaced heart attacks as leading cause of deaths in 2020

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Deaths associated to covid-19 displaced heart attacks in 2020, as the leading cause of death in Costa Rica. According to data from the...
Pura Vida

The 4 Mega Projects of Costa Rica

Rico -
These are 4 mega projects that would make CostaRica a very competitive country. 1. Metropolitan International Airport (Orotina) which includes a 'mini city' 2. Electric passenger...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.