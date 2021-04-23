Pfizer Says NO to Private Clinics in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – The plan made known public this Thursday that private clinics in Costa Rica had started the process to sell the vaccine against covid-19 got a shot in the arm by Pfizer, maker of one of the most coveted covid vaccines worldwide and that many governments are trying to buy.

The pharmaceutical said through a statement, that at this time the company will not sell its vaccine through private channels, explaining that at the moment Pfizer is prioritizing their available doses for the supply agreements entered into with governments, that the company remains committed to continuing the engagement with the government towards making the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine available for use in the government’s immunization programs.

“During this pandemic phase, Pfizer will prioritize supporting governments in their immunization programs and supply the Covid-19 vaccine only through government contracts based on agreements with respective government authorities and following regulatory authorization or approval,.

“In the current context of emergency due to the pandemic, the sale of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 through private channels is not planned. To ensure equity in access to their vaccine during this stage of the global emergency, companies are prioritizing their available doses for supply agreements signed with national governments and supranational organizations such as the COVAX mechanism; providing doses in accordance with the distribution channels and designated vaccination sites, subject to the corresponding authorization or regulatory approval,” said the statement.