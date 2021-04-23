Body of missing American found in Playa Jaco

QCOSTARICA – Red Cross rescuers recovered the body of the 25-year-old American, who was reported missing since last Tuesday after being swept away by the current, this Thursday afternoon.

The authorities assure that the body matches the description of the clothing the American was wearing the day he disappeared.

“At 2:20 pm, the Red Cross boat makes visual contact with a body in the Jacó Beach sector. The extraction was made to a safe area to deliver it to the relevant authorities,” said Jorge Matamoros, Operational Coordinator of Central Pacific Red Cross.

Another missing

Since last Sunday, members of the Red Cross are also looking for a 21-year-old young man, who was washed away by the sea in Playa Linda de Quepos.

The missing person is a resident of Pérez Zeledón.

After several days of searching, it has not been possible to find him.

The Red Cross reported that the search will continue.