[Photos] Hundreds of tourists flooded Prusia, eager to flee the pandemic

(QCOSTARICA) The gradual opening in the midst of the pandemic saw hundreds of tourists to visit Prusia, that cold and enigmatic spot of the Irazú Volcano National Park, .

This Sunday, dozens of vehicles formed a long line at the entrance to this protected area, some 16 kilometers of plains and mountains, full of pines, cypresses, eucalyptus, Musgo español (known in Costa Rica as old man’s beard wool) and wonderful views of the eastern valley.

From some of its trails, it is even possible to see the gigantic landslide that brought down more than 25 million cubic meters of the upper part of the Irazú, the highest massif in the country, at 3,432 meters above sea level.

However, if the wait and entry restrictions stopped many from entering the protected area, they parked on the side of the road and with tablecloths and sandwiches enjoyed the fresh air and the green landscape of that area located 22 kilometers from the heart of Cartago center.

Others, marveling at the slopes of yellow fields, spent ¢1,000 for parking and another ¢1,000 per person to take a photo in the fields of turnips or ‘mostacillas’, that “bush” that proliferates when there are no potato crops in the region.

Photos: Rafael Pacheco / La Nacion