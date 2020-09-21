Monday, 21 September 2020
Crime

Another narco drone attempts delivery in Alajuela prison

The device was detected airborne before dropping its load

(QCOSTARICA) You have to hand it to the enterprising nature of Criminals who are ncreasingly turning to technology.

The drugs being carried by the drone intercepted by the penitentiary police before reaching its destination.  Photo: Ministry of Justice.

On Saturday, just as an Amazon or UPS delivery by drone would deliver their customers their purchases at their doorstep, a drone attempted to deliver its load of cocaine in the La Reforma prison complex in San Rafael de Alajuela.

However, the alert eyes of authorities spotted the device flying over the Luis Paulino Mora prison, housed inside La Reforma, and were able to intercept the shipment of illicit drugs from entering the prison.

Nils Ching Vargas, deputy director of the Penitentiary Police, confirmed police action that occurred around 1:30 pm on Saturday, September 19,.

The Fuerza Publica (police) reported the arrest of two suspects associated with the incident. A third fled the scene.

According to a photo released by the Ministry of Justice, the load of cocaine weighed 256 grams.

This is not the first time that drones are to transport drugs, cell phones or phone chargers to penal centers.

Last July, a drone with a load of 105 grams of marijuana crashed into the wall of a condominium adjacent to the La Reforma prison complex.

On February 27, at night, inmates were also waiting for the delivery of a package. However, the device, carrying four cell phones, 16 SIM cards and two paper packages for rolling marijuana sticks, was discovered by prison officials before it reached its destination.

