Thursday 20 July 2023
Pink has become popular in Costa Rica!

Merchants confirm product boom ahead of Barbie movie premiere

BusinessConsumptionThe Second Column
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢536.23 BUY

¢541.86 SELL

20 July 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Q COSTA RICA – Merchants in Costa Rican have noticed an uptick in purchases of pink-colored items before the release of the movie “Barbie,” with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Barbie the movie will be released worldwide this Thursday

The movie tells the story of a Barbie doll that is rejected from Barbieland because she is not considered perfect enough, and goes on an adventure in the real world.

The Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce stated that the increased sales are not just of Barbie dolls, but also of other items in fuchsia and pink.

The movie will be released worldwide this Thursday and can be seen at Nova Cinemas, located at Avenida Escazú, Ciudad del Este in Curridabat and Plaza Real Alajuela.

 

