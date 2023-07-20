Pink has become popular in Costa Rica!

Q COSTA RICA – Merchants in Costa Rican have noticed an uptick in purchases of pink-colored items before the release of the movie “Barbie,” with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The movie tells the story of a Barbie doll that is rejected from Barbieland because she is not considered perfect enough, and goes on an adventure in the real world.

The Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce stated that the increased sales are not just of Barbie dolls, but also of other items in fuchsia and pink.

The movie will be released worldwide this Thursday and can be seen at Nova Cinemas, located at Avenida Escazú, Ciudad del Este in Curridabat and Plaza Real Alajuela.

