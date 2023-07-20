Fuerza Publica filed a complaint for a two-hour blockade in General Cañas this Wednesday

Q COSTA RICA – The Fuerza Publica (National Police) submitted a complaint to the Prosecutor of the First Judicial Circuit of San José this Wednesday due to the blockade on the General Cañas (Ruta 1) by a group of La Carpio residents who were making demands to the Ministry of Public Education (MEP).

According to the administrative police’s statement, the offense in question was obstruction of roads (from 6:30 am to 8:30 am) that created traffic issues on nine routes, including the Ruta 27 and Circunvalacion, in the Metropolitan Area. and the decision was made based on the police report.

The routes between Ulloa and La Uruca, the La Valencia junction between Ulloa and Belén, and between Plaza Real Cariari, as well as La Asunción and between Belén and San Rafael de Alajuela, were all affected during the morning rush hour.

Rodrigo Alfaro, director of the San José Public Force, confirmed their appearance before the Prosecutor’s Office for this case.

The Minister of Education, Anna Katharina Müller Castro, confirmed Wednesday an agreement was reached with the La Carpio residents to provide transportation and food services to the local Colegio Técnico Profesional La Carpio (CTP) students.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...