Sunday 3 January 2021
Plan your return from vacation: Route 27 will enable reversible lane this Sunday afternoon

Reversibility will be effective from 2 pm to 6 pm and the maximum speed allowed will be 60 km/h

by Rico
21

QCOSTARICA – The Ruta 27 (San Jose – Caldera) will have reversible lanes to San Jose between the Pozón and Ciudad Colón interchanges, during Sunday afternoon.

The concessionaire, Globalvia, indicated that they will use this measure with the aim of facilitating the return of end of year vacationers to the capital.

Traffic police will block off access on the highway to traffic headed to Caldera starting at 1:00 and in effect to 7:00 pm; allowing San Jose bound traffic to use all lanes from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The one hour difference between starting and closing hours is for safety.

Traffic headed for Caldera during the reversibility hours can use the alternate route of the old road to Jacó (La Aguacate) from La Garita (the Recope fuel tanks) to the Pozon intersection west of Orotina, or the Ruta 1 (Cambronero) to Puntarenas.

More: Vehicle Restrictions for January

Speed limits will also be reduced to a maximum of 60 km/h during reversibility. Temporary signage of the speed limit will be posted and the traffic police will have speed control operations.

A reminder to all drivers that the sanitary vehicular restrictions for Sunday is 8:00 pm to 5:00 am. That means that vehicles are prohibited from circulating before 5:00 am and after 8:00 pm, nationwide.

“Due to the new sanitary measures for the pandemic, where the vehicle restriction is reapplied on the weekends of January, the authorities made the decision to schedule a single reversibility operation for the first Sunday of 2021,” said Globalvia in a statement to the press.

“Users are advised to plan their return to San José Sunday morning when the lowest traffic hours occur,” added Globalvia.

The state of the Ruta 27 can be found by calling the Glovalvia Control Center, at 2588-4040 and social networks.

Previous articleNicaragua gvt promotes massive events fueling the second wave of contagion
