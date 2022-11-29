Tuesday 29 November 2022
Planning on “carnita’ for the holidays? Prices increased up to 20% compared to 2021

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – If you plan to make a ‘carnita asada’ (grilled and sliced beed) for Christmas or New Year’s Eve, take note that prices increased up to 20% in the last year.

Carne asada is grilled and sliced beef, usually chuck steak, though skirt steak or flank steak can also be used. It is usually marinated then grilled or seared to impart a charred flavor.

According to the Índice de Precios al Consumidor (IPC) – Consumer Price Index, in year-on-year terms, the price of beef steak increased 19.82%, that of pork butt 15.25% and a kilo of chorizo (sausage) 14%.

Economist Adriana Rodríguez recalled that the increase in the prices of products must be taken into account for the purchases of year end dinners and parties.

Economist Javier Adelfang commented that prudence must be exercised with the increases in the prices of foods that is typical for the end of the year, and not lose sight of the fact that the ‘Cuesta de Enero’ (January Slope) follows the year-end festivities.

Fruits, which are traditionally included in Christmas baskets, also reflect increases, such as 28% for apples and 1.5% for grapes, two Christmas tradition fruits.

 

 

