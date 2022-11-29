Tuesday 29 November 2022
type here...
Search

Boyeros parade returned to San José post pandemic

The parade celebrates the bond with this peasant custom, typical of the times in which the herding of materials, work in the fields, the transport of people and products were resolved with carts and oxen.

Today Costa RicaPura Vida
Avatar photo
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Planning on “carnita’ for the holidays? Prices increased up to 20% compared to 2021

QCOSTARICA - If you plan to make a 'carnita...
Read more

Boyeros parade returned to San José post pandemic

QCOSTARICA - Nearly 300 "yuntas" (oxen) with their respective...
Read more

Yokasta Valle conquers double world crown

QCOSTARICA - In a great boxing match, Costa Rica's...
Read more

Talks advancing for an integrated border post between Costa Rica and Panama

QCOSTARICA - An integrated border post between Costa Rica...
Read more

Scattered rains in the Central Valley, Caribbean and North Zone for this Monday

QCOSTARICA - The transition to the dry season is...
Read more

Dec 1 holiday moved to Monday, December 5

QCOSTARICA - The Día de la Abolición del Ejército...
Read more

La Sele maintains World Cup dream alive!

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's 1-0 win over Japan early...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢596.70 Buy

¢602.92 Sell

29 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Nearly 300 “yuntas” (oxen) with their respective carts, accompanied by music and folk dances, paraded through the streets of downtown San Jose Sunday morning, returning to a tradition that had not been for two years due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The parade started at the statue of León Cortés, in La Sabana, moved along Paseo Colon and Avenida Segunda, to the Plaza de la Democracia in the XXIV edition of the Entrada de Santos y Desfile de Boyeros a San José (Entrance of Saints and Boyeros Parade to San José).

- Advertisement -

The activity was organized by the Ministerio de Cultura y Juventud (Ministry of Culture and Youth), through the Producción Artística y Cultural (Center for Artistic and Cultural Production), the Asociación Boyera Costarricense (Costa Rican Boyera Association) and with the support of the Municipality of San José.

“This tradition evokes a past in which the cart became a fundamental element for the development of the country; Today, we dedicate this parade to children and youth, as a way of promoting interest and the transmission of knowledge of the practice of boyeo, to the new generations,” highlighted Nayuribe Guadamuz, Minister of Culture and Youth.

In 1997, the idea of ​​holding the national parade of Boyeros was proposed as a way to honor, and remember the origins of the nation and show the pride of these artisans in their trade, to keep alive the tradition in which boyeros and boyeras from different regions of the country come together to celebrate their bond with this peasant custom, typical of the times in which the herding of materials, work in the fields, the transport of people and products were resolved with carts and oxen.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleYokasta Valle conquers double world crown
Next articlePlanning on “carnita’ for the holidays? Prices increased up to 20% compared to 2021
Avatar photo
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Owner of SYR stores arrested

QCOSTARICA - On the lam since November 11,  a 26-year-old oriental...
Read more

29 detained and 16 SYR stores closed

QCOSTARICA - A total of 29 people arrested for a number...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Children’s Hospital reported this week occupancy of up to 120% due to respiratory viruses

QCOSTARICA - The Hospital Nacional de Niños (HNN) -...
Weather

Dry season has already started in the Central Valley and North Pacific

QCOSTARICA - The dry season, considered summer by Costa...
Paying the bills