Police intervenes in the Rincón Grande de Pavas school due to overcrowding

HQ – The Fuerza Publica (National Pollice) intervened an agglomeration of people on the outskirts of the Rincón Grande de Pavas school during the internal elections of a presidential candidate of the Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN).

The police action took place this Sunday afternoon, around 2:00 pm, in order to guarantee compliance with the health protocols established to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Enrique Alvarado, president of the PLN’s Court of Internal Elections (TEI), reported that the agglomeration cleared peacefully and without reports of altercations.

According to Alvarado, the crowds are caused due to the time it takes for people to wash their hands in order to enter the voting centers.

In addition, he indicated, the voting process itself is slower than normal, since the protocols of the Ministry of Health only allow two receiving tables.

Health reported that so far 61 incidents have been attended, mainly related to the distancing of people. All were addressed and corrected.

María Zúñiga, in charge of the Rincón Grande Pavas School, assured that the day has been difficult, as there are people who have not complied with the Health protocols.

“There are some people who do follow orders, get to vote and immediately leave. But there are others that don’t; they arrive, they vote, they sit down, they run into their friend, a relative in the same center, and they stay talking, ”she commented Zúñiga.