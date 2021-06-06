Monday 7 June 2021
type here...
Trends

The Best Bingo Halls in Costa Rica

by Carter Maddox
23

The small Central American country of Costa Rica is known to be one of the top locations to retire, but it is also known to be home of some of the most stunning natural wonders.

The Manuel Antonio National Park, with its lush forest and diverse wildlife, the Arenal Volcano National Park and its observatory lodge and the enchanting Monteverde and the Cloud Forests are just but a few of the sights someone must visit when in Costa Rica.

What is not particularly known is the fact that the relaxing lifestyle has also cultivated their affinity for the game of bingo.

- Advertisement -

So, if you happen to be in the country and you are a lover of the game, make sure you visit some of their local bingo halls.

Bingo Multicolor
Located in downtown San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica, this is by far the most popular bingo hall in town. In addition to the game of bingo, they also offer their patrons the chance to play slot games. In 2020, they partnered up with END 2 END to offer 90-ball bingo games that can be accessed online via desktop, mobile and tablet devices.

So, not only are they the leaders in brick-and-mortar when it comes to bingo, they now offer their patrons the chance to play online bingo games too! If you want to find other top bingo sites to play at, make sure you read some reviews online before signing up and depositing.

Bingos de Costa Rica
This land-based bingo hall is located in the tranquil province of Cartago, which is located in the central valley of Costa Rica and happens to be around 25 kilometers from the capital. While not as popular as the aforementioned location, it continues to attract a very loyal following, especially from the local residents.

- Advertisement -

Sala Tico Bingo Alajuela
While other halls feel and look very dated, this is a fairly modern establishment located in the province of Alajuela. Their staff is always very friendly and offers top-notch service, that’s why it has become somewhat of a must-visit destination, even for tourists and out-of-towners. This is another hall that offers both traditional games, where people have to buy their bingo tickets and use their daubers to mark their numbers, and games that can be accessed online.

Bingo Regalado
Last but not least, this bingo hall, which is located in Puerto Limon on the Eastern Coast of Costa Rica, has attracted a loyal following because it offers live bingo. Here’s what that means. You can basically download your tickets from the comfort of your own home and play the game from anywhere while you watch the bingo caller call out the numbers via livestream on Facebook Live, on your computer or any other mobile device. They have multiple games on a daily basis, with some of them offering up to one million colons in prize money.

Conclusion
Next time you are in Costa Rica and you want to venture out of your all-inclusive resort with casino to try something different with a local flair, why not visit one of the aforesaid local bingo halls and see how the Ticos and Ticas keep themselves entertained.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articlePolice intervenes in the Rincón Grande de Pavas school due to overcrowding
Next articleCosta Rica receives 204,000 doses of covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca
Carter Maddoxhttp://cjmaddox.com
Carter is self-described as thirty-three-and-a-half years old and his thirty-three-and-a-half years birthday is always on March 3. Carter characteristically avoids pronouns, referring to himself in the third person (e.g. "Carter has a question" rather than, "I have a question"). One day [in 1984], Carter, raised himself up and from that day forward we could all read what Carter writes.

Related Articles

Kamala Harris begins tour in Guatemala

Q24N - Arriving in the Guatemalan capital about two hours late,...
Read more

Figueres wins the PLN presidential nomination

QCOSTARICA - Former president, José María Figueres Olsen (1994-1998), on Sunday,...
Read more

MOST READ

Could a simple pill beat COVID-19? Pfizer is giving it a go

Guanacaste

Missing French man’s car appears next to skeletal remains in Nandayure ravine

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Eleven days after going missing, police located the car of French citizen Bernard Michon,  in a ravine of San Miguel de Bejuco,...
HQ

“Salas de Masaje” served as a front for offering sexual services

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - A massage parlor located in the Catedral district, in downtown San José, served as a front for the offering of sexual services,...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 2, “ODDS”

Rico -
Today, Wednesday, June 2, only ODDS can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under...
Politics

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Costa Rica today

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrives today, Tuesday, June 1, in Costa Rica, for “a very frank and honest” exchange...
National

Unemployment keeps going down little by little

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Unemployment in Costa Rica is going down little by little, reported the Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos (INEC) - the National...
National

Know the new vehicular restrictions starting Monday. And why.

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Friday, the government announced the vehicle restrictions for the coming weeks, starting Monday, June 7 and to July 11. At first glance...
Trends

PrimeXBT Crypto Trading: Understanding Order Types

Carter Maddox -
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing substantial volatility, shaking out investors, hodlers, and traders on both sides of the market. For those that aren’t experienced...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 6, “ODDS”

Rico -
Today, Sunday, June 6, only ODDS can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: May 31, “ODDS”

Rico -
Today, Monday, May 31, only ODDS can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.