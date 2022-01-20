Positive for COVID-19 reduce their isolation from 10 to 7 days

Costa Rica's Chamber of Industries says the government took too long to adopt their proposal

QCOSTARICA – The new Surveillance Guideline for the COVID-19 decreases the periods of isolation from 10 to 7 days, counting the term from the onset of symptoms, or if asymptomatic, from the date the test was performed.

With regard to health workers who provide direct care to people, as well as collaborators and residents of long-term homes, civil servants and inmates in prisons, and caregivers of the elderly, immunocompromised or disabled, their period of isolation when being positive for COVID-19 is reduced from 14 to 10 days.

In addition, taking into account the epidemiological situation, the new guideline expands the possibility of confirming by epidemiological link, which was previously limited to those residing in the same address, and now includes people who have been in close contact with a confirmed case 48 hours before or up to 14 days after the date of onset of symptoms related to COVID-19.

Link to the updated guideline: https://www.ministeriodesalud.go.cr/sobre_ministerio/prensa/docs/ls_vs_001_version_23_vigilancia_COVID19_18012022.pdf

For the Cámara de Industrias de Costa Rica (CRIC) – Costa Rican Chamber of Industries, the Government took too long to publish the protocol update that reduces the period of isolation by Covid-19, a measure that was proposed by the private sector several weeks ago.

The request by the business sector was made based on scientific studies and good practices implemented by other countries, so as not to jeopardize the continuity of operations, both in the public and private sectors.

“The CRIC asks the Ministry of Health to closely monitor the transmission behavior of the Omicron variant as the contagion period progresses, since other countries have reduced the isolation period to 5 days instead of 7 days, and Costa Rica should adhere to these guidelines published by different Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on a scientific basis,” said Enrique Egloff, president of the Costa Rican Chamber of Industries.

