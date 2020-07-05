Sunday, 5 July 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

‘Post mortem’ test confirms victim 19 of new coronavirus in Costa Rica

Cause of death is still unknown

Rico
By Rico
81
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica recorded on Saturday night death number 19 of a positive COVID-19 person, reported the Ministry of Health.

This is a male, young man, who arrived Saturday, in shock, at the San Juan de Dios Hospital, transferred by the Red Cross from a rooming house in downtown San José.

The patient underwent the post-mortem COVID-19 test, resulting in a positive result.

The Ministry of Health assured that the cause of death is still unknown and under investigation since the deceased did not carry documentation his age is also unknown.

- paying the bills -

On Friday, the Health Minister, Daniel Salas, explained that some people may die with the virus but not because of the virus.

On this, the Ministry of Health will reactivate a commission to analyze the deaths linked to the covid-19 pandemic, in order to review the causes of some of those deaths.

“There are different factors at play: previous complications, risks, randomness. It is part of the analyzes that have to be carried out. That will help this commission,” said Salas, who did not give details on the formation of the group, nor when it will begin to do these studies.

The last post-mortem case was on June 8, a 26-year-old woman who suffered from asthma.

The death of this Saturday, July 4, is the 7th since last Saturday, June 27.

- paying the bills -

 

Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 310 new cases Saturday, country reaches 4,621 infections
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 310 new cases Saturday, country reaches 4,621 infections

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported Saturday, July 4,...
Read more

Couple who lied about COVID-19 to hospital staff to be fined ¢2.2 Million

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported that it is in the...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

New strain of coronavirus spreads faster than original: study

Rico -
The variation of COVID-19 currently dominating global cases is more infectious than the original strain that emerged in China, according to a new study...
Read more
World

Restrictions leave US travelers high and dry

CNN -
(CNN) — In downtown Buffalo, New York, crossing the border into Ontario, Canada, used to be as easy as driving one mile across the...
Health

24 patients with COVID-19 who have received convalescent plasma

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Amid the bad news of the sharp increase in cases and hospitalizations this week, the good news is that 24 people with COVID-19...
News

An Avenida Divided

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the reopening of the government's strategy "martillo y el baile" (hammer and dance), drawing lines between cantons and districts that moved forward...
Health

‘Post mortem’ test confirms victim 19 of new coronavirus in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica recorded on Saturday night death number 19 of a positive COVID-19 person, reported the Ministry of Health. This is a male, young...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica; 270 new cases on July 2; patients in hospital increases

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The numbers keep piling up. This Thursday, July 2, another 270 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 are registered, for total accumulated cases of...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA