‘Post mortem’ test confirms victim 19 of new coronavirus in Costa Rica

(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica recorded on Saturday night death number 19 of a positive COVID-19 person, reported the Ministry of Health.

This is a male, young man, who arrived Saturday, in shock, at the San Juan de Dios Hospital, transferred by the Red Cross from a rooming house in downtown San José.

The patient underwent the post-mortem COVID-19 test, resulting in a positive result.

The Ministry of Health assured that the cause of death is still unknown and under investigation since the deceased did not carry documentation his age is also unknown.

On Friday, the Health Minister, Daniel Salas, explained that some people may die with the virus but not because of the virus.

On this, the Ministry of Health will reactivate a commission to analyze the deaths linked to the covid-19 pandemic, in order to review the causes of some of those deaths.

“There are different factors at play: previous complications, risks, randomness. It is part of the analyzes that have to be carried out. That will help this commission,” said Salas, who did not give details on the formation of the group, nor when it will begin to do these studies.

The last post-mortem case was on June 8, a 26-year-old woman who suffered from asthma.

The death of this Saturday, July 4, is the 7th since last Saturday, June 27.