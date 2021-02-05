Friday 5 February 2021
type here...
RedaqtedBlogsRico's Digest

Power lines are an obstacle for new trains in 4 points of the GAM

It seems nobody bothered to look up before the trains, manufactured in Chine, arrived in Costa Rica

by Rico
101

Rico’s TICO BULL –  If this wasn’t so sad I would be laughing. After investing millions of dollars for eight new ultra-modern (for Costa Rica) trains, months of preparation, and retrofitting tracks and stations, it appears no one bothered to look up.

It appears that nobody bothered to look up in the preparation of the operation of the new trains. The incofer president blames the power and cable companies for recent changes.

Yes, up, like in the overhead wiring that is part of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) landscape from Alajuela to Cartago.

- Advertisement -

It appears that now that the trains are in Costa Rica, they have been positioned on the tracks and with Chinese and German technicians working along with Incofer (railway) employees, it has been discovered the train will no clear overhead power lines on at least four points in the GAM.

Elizabeth Briceño, executive president of Incofer, explained that in previous tours carried out months ago they did not identify these types of problems. Yes, nobody decided to look up.

The Incofer exec, in true Tico fashion, redirected the blame to “the situation changed to additional cabling that was added recently.”

Do you buy it? I don’t.

- Advertisement -

Briceño blames the Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL) – an ICE subsidiary, the Administrative Board of the Municipal Electric Service of Cartago (Jasec) and  Public Services Company of Heredia (ESPH).

The railway chief said they had been coordinating and in their preliminary tours there was not height problem.

“The train passes, but the power lines are very low,” said the Briceño.

The Incofer’s plan is to put the new trains manufactured in China, at a cost of US$32 million dollars, into operation in April after completing the tests.

So, don’t be surprised any time soon as you are out and about and see comical scenes like in the photo, railway workers pulling up on power lines to allow the train to pass.

- Advertisement -

And if you think you’ll miss it all, not to worry, it takes a long time, a very long time, to coordinate any action to make a change to the overhead cables.

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosta Rica wastes its potential in beekeeping
Next articleCovid-19 cases fall as Costa Rica conducts more tests
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

New commuter trains hit the tracks (Photos)

QCOSTARICA - If you are not, for some unknown reason, unaware...
Read more

At 140 meters tall: the new giant of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Just to the north side of the National Stadium,...
Read more

MOST READ

ICE will carry out maintenance work on the submarine cable that provides Internet access

Health

Covid-19 contagion rate in Costa Rica remains low: Have we ‘flattened’ the curve?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa Rica registered a slight increase in the last week, but it remains at low levels. In...
National

Uniforms will not be mandatory for this year’s return to classes

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - To alleviate the financial hardships of families hit by the pandemic, the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) has canceled the mandatory use...
Latin America

Mexico: Who to vote for, a Comedian or an “Alleged” Rapist?

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - Would you vote for a masked wrestler, a boxer, a singer, a comedian, or even an alleged rapist? In Mexico, the candidacies...
Health

11,838 people have already received the two doses of the covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In Costa Rica, 11,838 people already have the complete vaccination scheme against covid-19, after having received the second dose of the Pfizer...
Nicaragua

Ortega wants for Nicaragua to join the “international space community”

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Daniel Ortega, seeks to place Nicaragua in the space race, with the creation of a “National Secretariat for Outer Space Affairs,...
Travel

The Three U.S. airlines that do not want to return to Nicaragua

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – While Copa Airlines decided to expand the number of flights in February to Managua, at least three US airlines continue to...
Trends

Mexico’s New Medical Cannabis Rules Underscore the Need for Similar Reform in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
After years of delay, Mexican authorities have finally released the rules that will regulate the production, distribution, and use of medical cannabis in the...
Politics

Legislators open the way for venture capital investors to arrive in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Legislators adjusted the bill that aims to encourage the attraction of rentier pensioners to the country, to include among its beneficiaries those...
The Americas

‘Please, Wait’: Biden Administration Pleads to Be Patient, as Migrant Camp on US-Mexico Border Grows

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - US President Joe Biden’s senior aide Roberta Jacobson said on Friday, January 29, that the administration is working on a system...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.