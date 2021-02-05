Friday 5 February 2021
type here...
HQNational

Costa Rica wastes its potential in beekeeping

Country is capable of producing 5,000 tons per year. Bill that will boost activity is not enough, according to producers.

by Q Costa Rica
16

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica is wasting the opportunity to produce more honey, as it does not have a national apiculture plan to promote the activity, said Juan Bautista Alvarado, president of the Cámara Nacional de Fomento de la Apicultura (National Chamber for the Promotion of Beekeeping).

Currently, the country produces between 600 and 1,000 tons per year, which is not even enough to supply local demand, when its potential is 5,000 tons per year.

- Advertisement -

There is no government support to promote the activity as there is for other agricultural activities such as cattle, despite the fact that Guanacaste has a lot of land for bee farms.

“There is a lack of public policy on the part of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), subsidies and other types of support that promote honey production and make the sector more efficient,” said Alvarado.

The claim occurs at a time when a bill was approved by legislators to declare beekeeping of public interest, which commits the State to promote and encourage actions aimed at entrepreneurship, execution and development of the activity.

Including celebrating on May 20 of each year the National Bee Day.

- Advertisement -

The project lays the foundation for developing beekeeping in a more formal way, but it is not enough, according to Alvarado.

The initiative also creates a legal framework for the recovery of bees when the Fire Department intervenes a honeycomb, by granting it the power to deliver the bees that it recovers to the MAG, the body that will be in charge of donating them to beekeepers.

In Costa Rica, some 1,500 families are engaged in beekeeping, which invoiced exports of natural honey for US$28 million dollars in 2019, exclusively to the European Union, according to data from the Foreign Trade Promoter.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleUniforms will not be mandatory for this year’s return to classes
Next articlePower lines are an obstacle for new trains in 4 points of the GAM
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Bees. An Endangered Species!

We learn in childhood about bees and their role in fertilization....
Read more

Conservation efforts must include small animals. After all, they run the world

(Q24N) Humans like to think that they rule the planet and...
Read more

MOST READ

Daniel Ortega Fears the Emigrant Vote

Rico's Digest

Power lines are an obstacle for new trains in 4 points of the GAM

Rico -
Rico's TICO BULL -  If this wasn't so sad I would be laughing. After investing millions of dollars for eight new ultra-modern (for Costa...
Health

Covid-19 cases fall as Costa Rica conducts more tests

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - While other countries suffer serious increases in their rates of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, Costa Rica has experienced three consecutive weeks...
Health

Costa Rica maintains its land borders closed to tourists until March 1

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica will maintain its land borders closed to the entry of tourists until March 1, 2021. This means that only Costa Ricans...
Pura Vida

Meet Earthrace, the international organization that protects Costa Rica from poaching

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Land and marine animals have extra help in Costa Rica, with the existence of Earthrace Conservation, an international organization dedicated to the...
Trends

How to make the Instagram algorithm work for you: how to increase your IG profile visits

Carter Maddox -
For a long time, the buzz on Instagram has been more on getting likes and followers, with only a few people talking about profile...
Limon

Cold push hits the Caribbean hard: leaves a death and floods

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Cold push number 14 hit Costa Rica's Caribbean hard, leaving one person dead and flooding. Given this circumstance, the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Covid-19 Costa Rica: Deaths associated with covid-19 exceed 2,600 in Costa Rica

Rico -
RICO's COVID-19 DIGEST - It's been days since the last report and frankly not much has been going covid-wise. And that is a good...
National

Taxi drivers to trade their “Maria” for “Batsë”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The next time you get into an official (red) taxi you may be surprised the driver will no longer have the “María”...
Consumer Aware

Fuels will change color

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - If you hadn't noticed, the fuels you put into your vehicle's gas tank have distinctive colors. And starting today,  Monday, and according...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.