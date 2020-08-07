Friday, 7 August 2020
DONATE
BusinessEconomic PolicyRedaqted

President Alvarado announced 15% pay cut of his cabinet

The reduction in pay takes effect on August 31 and applies to all cabinet ministers and executive presidents of public institutions; the President took the same pay cut last month

Rico
By Rico
9
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) President Carlos Alvarado announced Thursday that his has asked his Ministers and executive presidents of public institutions, to join him in a 15% wage cut, to mitigate public spending amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure will apply to the starting August 31.

“The first thing I want to announce is that I have asked the government cabinet, both ministers and executive presidents, to accompany me in the 15% reduction in the remuneration received for their workday,” said the president, emphasizing that the cut in pay will not mean less work hours.

“It does not mean that the ministers will work less days. On the contrary, the cabinet will accompany me in this measure,” he clarified.

- paying the bills -

Last month, Alvarado announced his cut in pay. On Saturday, July 18, the 15% salary reduction of the President was published in the official newspaper La Gaceta.

Alvarado explained the reduction in salary of his cabinet and agency heads is in line with the bill to cut all salaries of public officials earning more than ¢1.5 million colones monthly, except in the case of employees. directly related to the attention of the pandemic.

Alvarado said that the proposal is alive and the government’s challenge is to convince Legislators to move forward with this initiative.

He added that the Executive has also not opposed plans to temporarily increase taxes on income and wages.

“I would like it to be the moral call, and that is why we want to lead by example, the one that allows us to advance in that direction. I would not want the prolonged reality of a crisis to tell us ‘we cannot pay, just like that”.

- paying the bills -

The president reminded that in 2018, his first year in office, the sacred and constitutional year-end bonus, the Aguinaldo, had to be delayed due to the country’s financial situation/

“Today we are not in that circumstance happily, but if we do not begin to adopt certain measures in this critical situation, it will be,” said the president.

Previous articleMayors promised some businesses to operate during closings
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Mayors promised some businesses to operate during closings

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Government committed to orange zone mayors easing vehicle restrictions...
Read more

President has to act quickly on tourist insurance requirements

Opinion Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) OPINION - Today, August 1, is an important day. The...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Why the number of recovered is so important

Rico -
Rico's COVID-19 - On Tuesday, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported a record 1,901 people recovered from Covid-19, ending the unanswered questions of...
Read more
Argentina

Brazil’s first lady tests positive for Covid-19

Q24N -
(Q24N) Michelle Bolsonaro's positive test for COVID 19, follows a rally in the capital Brasilia during which she gave a speech with a mask...
Economy

Central Bank estimates for this year the biggest economic contraction since 1982

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) - Central Bank - published on Thursday afternoon, July 30, the revision of the country's economic...
News

EU once again excludes Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) For the third time, Costa Rica was excluded this Friday from the list of countries authorized to send passengers on commercial flights to...
HQ

Crashes vehicle and strips naked in public

Q Costa Rica -
In plain light of day Thursday, in the area of Paso Ancho, San Jose, the driver of one the vehicles involved in a...
Travel

Canadian tourists cancelling trips to Costa Rica’s due to high cost insurance

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Jean-Marc Lampron, from Montreal, Canada, has been visiting Guanacaste for the past 15 years every summer. This year was not going to be...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA