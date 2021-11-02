Tuesday 2 November 2021
President Duque: “Colombia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030”

South AmericaColombia
By Q24N
President Duque: "Colombia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030"

President Iván Duque, during his participation on Monday in the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, announced the strategy "Path to Zero", with which a long-term strategy is sought to guide the management of the crisis caused by climate change and to generate an articulation of the countries in this matter.

President Iván Duque, during his participation on Monday in the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland

The Colombian president assured that the climate crisis is leading to more natural disasters, floods, rising sea levels, coastal erosion and the destruction of glaciers and snow-capped mountains.

“On this basis we must act now and the world must be clear that we are not going backwards, that our efforts must lead to a 45% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030”.

Read more: President Duke and Joe Biden meet for the first time at COP26 in Glasgow

The president assured that the entire planet is waiting for the fulfillment of the goal, a non-negotiable goal and that disputes between nations cannot be a barrier to achieving this goal.

“That is why Colombia comes to this meeting with a clear and diaphanous message. Colombia represents 0.6% of greenhouse gas emissions; Colombia is also one of the 20 countries most threatened by climate change. For that reason, We have taken on a big challenge: we will reduce gas emissions by 51% by 2030 and will reach, by 2050, carbon neutral,” he said.

The Colombian president added that 120 million trees have been planted in the country, as a sign of the commitment to mitigate the impact of climate change. This figure, according to Duque, is close to the goal of sowing 180 million during his administration. He also stressed that Colombia has a recent law that punishes environmental crimes more harshly.

Article originally appeared on Q Colombia and is republished here with permission.

Previous articleIn these last days of the rainy season, the rains will persist
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

