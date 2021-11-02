Tuesday 2 November 2021
In these last days of the rainy season, the rains will persist

CNE declares a yellow alert for the north and the Caribbean, while the rest of the country will be on green alert

National
By Rico
Umbrellas were the norm this past weekend against the heavy rains.
QCOSTARICA – Due to a series of tropical waves the rains will persist in the last days of the rainy season, with downpours and prolonger periods, even into the night hours, such as this Monday.

Umbrellas were the norm this past weekend against the heavy rains. Between November 1 and 7, constant rainfall is expected due to various meteorological phenomena. (Photo: Rafael Pacheco Granados)

According to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), meteorologist Rebeca Morera, that although the first cold push moves away from the country, this Tuesday morning the tropical wave number 50 will enter, which, together with the low pressure system, will generate rainfall for hours in the morning in the Caribbean and the north, while in the afternoon the effect of this phenomenon will reach the Central Valley, as well as the south and central Pacific.

IMN meteorologist Rebeca Morera

Also, moderate trade winds are expected in the North Pacific.

The expert added that “attention should be paid to regions of the north, the north Caribbean and the South Pacific, since they are the areas where they reflect higher levels of saturation in the soils given the rains of previous days.”

After this phenomenon, it is expected that tropical wave number 51 will arrive on Thursday and 52 on the weekend, so the rainy conditions will be constant.

Given this circumstance, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) declared a yellow alert (indicates that the danger is growing and it is known that the phenomenon will affect the population) in the Caribbean and the north, while for the rest of the country it will be on green alert (it is anticipated that a phenomenon could affect or endanger a community, region or country).

Lidier Esquivel, head of Investigation and Risk Analysis of the CNE, explained that due to the forecast it was decided to declare the alerts, so that the population and the first response authorities are prepared for any eventuality.

“We ask the high-risk population to be alert, especially if they live near rivers, streams or ditches, as well as hillsides so that they remain vigilant of the conditions of their environment. Also, we remind drivers of the importance of being cautious when traveling on roads in the country prone to landslides,” said Esquivel.

Monday afternoon, the Fire Department attended at least five incidents of falling trees on the road in Limón, Cartago and Alajuela. In addition, it received multiple reports of short circuits in various parts of the country.

