Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado ordered on Sunday a stop all the work of his data analysis unit, “so that the Ombudsman’s Office will conduct its investigation.”

The president announced his decision through his Twitter account, where he said he prefers that the Defensora de los Habitantes (Ombudswoman), Catalina Crespo, can remove all doubts or concerns that arose from a decree published in La Gaceta, where a team of analysts of the Unidad Presidencial de Análisis de Datos (UPAD) would have access to confidential information of citizens.

Sobre el equipo de Análisis de Datos. pic.twitter.com/SdA785wa4O — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) February 24, 2020

Although the chief insisted that the unit was created to use the information and statistics for decision-making, the controversy has focused on article 7 of the decree, published on Monday, February 17, where access was given to confidential information of public institutions.

Alvarado said on Sunday he will be meeting with Crespo and her team this Monday morning, at Casa Presidencial and that the Vice Minister of the Presidency, Silvia Lara, will be in charge of attending to all the observations made about the data analysts unit.

On the other hand, without giving details, he said that on Monday he will also give a public message on the subject.

Earlier on Sunday, La Nacion reported that in a telephone conversation, the Minister of Communication, Nancy Marín, said that the decree that proposes access to confidential data of Costa Ricans had a “weakness that generated little clarity and uncertainty.”

The government spokeswoman said she does not know who or how the decree was created where Carlos Alvarado orders the creation of the UPAD, in particular, article 7 of the decree, where it literally says that the Unit will have “access to confidential information available to public institutions when required”.

The data analysis unit is made of three team members, two of whom we know publicly: