President Rodrigo Chaves declines intitation to World Cup in Qatar

QCOSTARICA – President Rodrigo Chaves revealed that he declined an invitation from the government of Qatar to accompany La Sele, the National Soccer Team in the World Cup, which will take place in November and December of this year.

The statements emerged as part of the lunch offered by the government to “La Sele” as a tribute, after qualifying for the sporting event.

The president said that he will support from Costa Rica the efforts made by the national team.

Chaves compared La Sele’s journey to reach the World Cup with the difficulties facing the country.

Costa Rica’s debut in the World Cup in Qatar will be on Wednesday, November 23 at 10:00 am (Costa Rica time) against Spain in Group E play. The Ticos will then meet Japan on November 27 and Germany on December 1.

The four teams will play a round-robin format with each nation facing the other three. Group standings are based on points from those three group-stage matches — three points for a win, one for a draw, none for a loss.

The top two teams, based on total points, advance.

