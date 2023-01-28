Price of most fruits and vegetables increased up to 28% at farmer’s fairs

QCOSTARICA – Every weekend, many head to the local farmer’s market in their community for freshly picked fruits and vegetables.

Generally, bargains are to be had in comparison to pricing at supermarkets. However, the rising cost of living in Costa Rica has not escaped local producers.

According to the most recent report by the Consejo Nacional de la Producción (CNP) – National Production Council, the price of most fruits and vegetables had an increase of up to 28% at farmer’s fairs in the past week.

For example, a head of american lettuce had a 28% increase, dry yellow onion 19%. Bananas, white potatoes, large pineapples, plantains and carrots increased from 1.2% to 6.6%.

José Oviedo, a national producer, told Radio Monumental that farmers are already beginning to perceive the effects of dry conditions in the country, which affects vegetable crops.

Oviedo added that the national agricultural sector remains uncertain.

However, not all is on the increase, tomato, for example, had a 12% decrease in price, while the national avocado, peppers, and green cabbage also had downward variations of between 0.3% and 3.6%.

