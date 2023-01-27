“The Brothers” Revisited

First I want to thank Ricoopinion of Q Costa Rica for letting me write my comments here at no charge. I wish I still had the transcripts from the trials of the Brothers that were translated into English by a guy who was an intelligent Cuban American who lived in Ciudad Colon.

If anyone still has copies of these transcripts in English please share them with me and I will pass them on to ever would like copies.

In the court hearings, it came out that the Brothers did make loads of money, had several businesses in Costa Rica, and also had accumulated large tracks of land in Costa Rica. They were open about that they dealt with trading currencies, known as arbitrage investing. They had a check-cashing business that was cashing hundreds of checks daily at 1% interest per day. Do the math and see how this adds up pretty quickly to a nice profit.

But yet in the end the money went missing. I could name a dozen possibilities of where it might have gone. But as far as all the investors or “lenders” are concerned the only way of finding the truth out is to find their family members, I am sure they would have information. Enrique who is probably deceased now had three sons. Oswaldo had five children.

There was another Villalobos brother involved who lived in Florida by the name of Freddy I think. There were another two or three sisters to the Brothers who lived in Costa Rica.

A couple of the most prominent families in Costa Rica, a couple were past Presidents of the country, they were involved as “lenders”. So all the missing money, someone has knowledge of it and I would start with all the family members being questioned.

I had found the below recent article from the Tico Times before writing my comments here, nothing really new as far as information is concerned. But also below this link you will see a close friend who is a handwriting expert give me her opinion of Enrique’s signature. https://www.ticotimes.net/2022/10/11/costa-rica-history-the-villalobos-brothers-fund

Bear in mind that handwriting experts need full pages of writing samples at different times of the day to give a more accurate opinion. Thank you all for letting me share my opinions on this whole terrible experience.

Those illegible signatures are to be regarded with suspicion, unless verified by a bank signature card if possible. The body of each check appears to have been written by a different person than the writer of the signature. I note that the checks are payable to you so you must want the signatures to be legit. It may very well be, especially if you have received other payments from this person.

From a handwriting expert perspective, the contradiction of character indicates a person’s ego as large as life but the structure bears no discernible letter designs that would make this person easily understood. The paradox is confusing. ‘I am in your face, but I don’t want you to know who I am.’

Do we know if the signer is illiterate, and this style is a result of such illiteracy or is this person trying to impersonate a VIP personification? Either way, be careful. Trust but verify!

Thank you, John A. Bisceglio

