Friday 22 January 2021
type here...
BusinessConsumer AwareHQ

Price of Tomato beginning to return to normal

Tomato prices shot up the last few weeks due to weather phenomena. Suggested value to the consumer, in the farmer's fairs, doubled this month from the end of November; although in the last week the price began to stabilize

by Rico
4

QCOSTARICA – This report may seem odd to some, but not for those who the grocery shopping, who noted the sharp increase in prices of tomato at the supermarket and farmer’s fairs across the country.

Tomato prices will continue to drop as production increases

Tomato prices skyrocketed in December and the first weeks of January, as a consequence of the impact of the hurricanes on production and due to seasonal behavior.

- Advertisement -

Data obtained from the price reports of the National Production Council (CNP) indicate that the suggested price for the consumer in the farmer’s fairs increased by 84.5%, between November 29, 2020, and January 10, 2021.

In that period, the suggested price per kilo at the fairs went from ¢1,084 at the end of November to ¢2,000 on January 10, dropping a few colones to ¢1,778 per kilo a week later.

The situation is reflected, first, in the wholesale prices of the National Center for Food Supply and Distribution (Cenada), whose daily price bulletins indicate that the price of tomato increased 107% when comparing November 2 with December 28.

Arlyne Alfaro, coordinator of the Market Information System (SIM) of the CNP, said that given the increase in prices they consulted producers, who attributed the phenomenon to weather problems.

Impact of the rains

- Advertisement -

Édgar Delgado, tomato producer and president of the Santa Ana Cantonal Agricultural Center (Cacsa), explained that the entire phenomenon is due to the impact of hurricanes, especially by Iota.

Tomato plantations endured two storms (Eta and Iota) in a row caused by these climatic phenomena and productivity was strongly reduced, he added.

He explained that the national average of production of a tomato plant in one harvest is six kilos. As a consequence of the impact of humidity, that average dropped to one or two kilos per plant.

In this way, the availability or supply of the product was strongly reduced, with the consequent impact on prices, he assured.

According to Delgado, in the summer tomato production accelerates, which is why it is to be expected that in the coming months there will be a drop in the price and the tomato will drop to its lowest prices.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleKLM suspends flights to Costa Rica due to new health restrictions from the Dutch government
Next articleHonduras toughens abortion ban with constitutional reform
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Cyclones and Trump’s departure fuel dreams of Central Americans to go to the United States

Q REPORTS (La Lima, Honduras) Emerson sells bananas on the edge...
Read more

Category 5 Hurricane Iota makes landfall on North Caribbean coast of Nicaragua

TODAY NICARAGUA – Hurricane Iota, a category 5 hurricane, made landfall...
Read more

MOST READ

Strong winds and cooler weather expected this weekend

News

U.S. to Require 10 day quarantine for all international travelers

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - U.S. President Joe Biden signed on Thursday an order mandating, aside from providing a negative Covid -19 test before boarding, all...
Photos of Costa Rica

Playa Hermosa, Puntarenas

Q Costa Rica -
A view of Playa Hermosa, Puntarenas looking southwest from the Costanera. Photo by Ricardo Arce via Unsplash.
Health

‘Inappropriate conduct’ in December influenced the increase in the contagion rate

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "We are in an increase in the pandemic in Costa Rica, caused, among other things, by inappropriate citizen behavior during the month...
Travel

JetBlue newest plane with fewer rows of three seats

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - JetBlue, the New York-based carrier, known for making flying in economy actually enjoyable, again, took a step forward in aviation with...
Consumer Aware

Printed voucher for purchases under ¢30,000 was eliminated from January 1

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Did you notice that lately your local pulperia, supermarket, big box store and every other place you use your plastic that you...
National

Strong winds prevent fire control and generate falling trees and short circuits

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Strong winds, generated by the influence of cold push number 12, prevented the firefighters from controlling a fire in vegetation registered in...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

16,575 more vaccines arrived in the country to combat Covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The fifth batch of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine arrived in Costa Rica Tuesday night, January 19. The 16,575 doses landed at 9 pm on...
Coronavirus

First vaccines against covid-19 arrive in Panama, the country with the most infections in Central America

Q24N -
TODAY PANAMA – With a sideways view of the syringe, nurse Violeta Gaona received the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in Panama...
Photos of Costa Rica

Puerto Viejo, Limon

Rico -
Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, Limón, Costa Rica Photo by Silivan Munguarakarama via Unsplash.

Want to stay up to date with the latest?

We would love to hear from you! Please fill in your details and get updates daily in your mailbox. It's that simple!

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.