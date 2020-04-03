They say that when we overcome the coronavirus pandemic nothing will be the same as before.

Well, there are many already changing and one of these is Catholic priest Víctor Jiménez, known as Father Toto and who is in charge of the Nuestra Señora de Fátima (Our Lady of Fatima) parish, in Hatillo 3.

The priest had a really good idea to liven up Mass last Sunday, March 29, filling the pews with photos of parishioners to feel a little company with the people who used to go to mass, while he officiated and broadcast on the church’s official Facebook profile.

Days earlier, he had invited the faithful to send their photos and the response was very great.

That exercise was only for this 29 because the priest intends to vary the idea from one Sunday to another.