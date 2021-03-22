Monday 22 March 2021
type here...
HealthCoronavirusRico's Covid-19 Digest

Private Sector Proposes Rapid Antigen Test to Help Revive the Economy

by Rico
21

QCOSTARICA – Workers and educators, as well as private sector employers, could increase their productivity while improving health conditions, using rapid antigen tests through licensed private clinics and laboratories, if the concept were authorized.

For illustrative purposes

These tests also serve entities located in rural areas, including tourist companies, where there is no access to the PCR test.

- Advertisement -

A rapid antigen test is both a fast and accessible procedure, and has a high degree of reliability.

The cost of each antigen test ranges from US$50 to US$55. The device indicates the presence or absence of the virus protein in one hour, after taking a sample through a nasal swab.

The cost of the PCR test is about US$100, though prices have come down in the last several weeks, as it requires specialized equipment, which implies a significant investment.

Sectors that could take advantage of the use of antigen testing to ensure the safety of activities of national importance include education, subjecting teachers to regular tests.

- Advertisement -

Hotels and other tourist activities would protect themselves against the risk of temporary closure due to contagion, by administering the test to their staff and thus guaranteeing a safe environment for visitors.

The manufacturing of essential products would be another potentially benefiting sector.

In each case, the private organization would finance the test, considering that the cost of carrying it out is reasonable, compared to the risk that its workers are infected.

The Costa Rican Chamber of Health and other actors in the health sector will be analyzing the issue with the health authorities, since for now the only entity authorized to administer antigen tests is the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS).

With rapid antigen testing, the State would benefit by strengthening contagion prevention actions, thanks to the support of private organizations with preventive and proactive testing programs.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleChallenges facing a potential new government in Nicaragua
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Only 0.2% of those vaccinated against covid-19 in Costa Rica registered any side effects

QCOSTARICA - Of the 190,088 in Costa Rica who have received...
Read more

Covid-19 caused the Costa Rican population to lose 13,484 years of life

QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 would have caused the Costa Rican population to...
Read more

MOST READ

After a century of plunder, US imperialism turns away Central American refugees

Redaqted

Health officials against Covid-19 vaccination lose Constitutional Court appeal

Rico -
QCOSTARICA.COM - Health officials who oppose being vaccinated against Covid-19 lost their claim before the Constitutional Court, flatly rejecting the workers' complaint. Since the beginning...
Banking

First debit and credit ‘super cards’ with digital signature begin to circulate in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A new generation of debit or credit cards with which you can pay for purchases, use online banking and even sign a...
Business

US operations helped offset Fifco’s lower sales in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Florida Ice and Farm Company S.A (Fifco) beverage business in the United States and the food business in Central America...
Colombia

Covid Hit Colombia Hard. Now It Face Big Vaccine Bills

Q24N -
(Bloomberg) — Colombia has already paid a steep price in the pandemic with more than 61,000 deaths from Covid-19. Now the country faces another...
Health

Health minister Daniel Salas asks people not to go “loco” during Semana Santa

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, in one of his rare television appearances of late, took the opportunity during the weekly...
Politics

Costa Rica first denies, then confirms appointment of Ambassador to Nicaragua

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After 40 years working in the Foreign Ministry, Xinia Vargas Mora will have the challenge of managing relations with Nicaragua, this Tuesday...
Health

Downward trend in hospitalizations due to Covid-19 stopped, warns Román Macaya

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The de-escalation of Covid-19 beds in the Caja hospitals continues; however, the downward trend in hospitalizations has stopped, warns Román Macaya, executive...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Only 0.2% of those vaccinated against covid-19 in Costa Rica registered any side effects

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Of the 190,088 in Costa Rica who have received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine, 365 (0.2%) have reported adverse...
Politics

Costa Rica asks India for donation of vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Government of Costa Rica, in February, asked India for a donation of vaccines against covid-19, within the framework of the cooperative...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.