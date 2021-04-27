Pros and Cons of Online Education

The positive and negative sides of online education have been the topic of hot debates for years, yet it is all a matter of perspective since it depends on who does the talking.

From one side we have reduced financial costs and the possibility for students with learning challenges to learn remotely. At the same time, there is a lack of physical learning where a person is listening to the lecturer in a classic environment and communicates with fellow students. All things considered, it is hard not to notice the globalization and flexibility of online education, which has allowed many universities across the world to offer their courses to international learners.

Pro: Increased Educational Flexibility. By choosing online education, you can learn at your own pace and choose courses that are not available locally. For example, you can reside in the United States but study Fashion at Loreal’s academy in Paris, which would be hard to imagine even a few decades ago.

Pro: It is More Accessible. You can study anywhere in the comfort of your home and learn in a specific manner by following your unique schedule. It is especially good for those who work and study at the same time or students with learning challenges.

Pro: Affordability Matters. As a rule, online education is more affordable and allows students to pay in installments without becoming a victim of the student’s debt and endless loans. Moreover, some online courses also offer special scholarships, which makes financial matters even better. Thankfully, online education has made it possible even for students with low income to consider certain subjects like Cybernetics and Programming from the likes of Harvard and MIT, which cannot be ignored!

Con: Negative Social Attitude. Some companies believe that online courses cannot offer the same level of education and instruction as the usual college or university programs. It is believed that earning one’s certificate is not enough, yet it always depends on what kind of a course you have taken! After all, you can use online education to get ready for some important exam.

Con: Fewer Courses. Some courses are not available online for obvious reasons as the physical presence plays a crucial role for learning when we talk of Nursing, Civil, or Mechanical Engineering. Nevertheless, it is always possible to learn the theoretical part remotely and then continue with the practical aspect. It still makes online learning somewhat limited.

Con: No Social Interaction. It is often considered as the primary negative point since students cannot interact and share ideas in a usual college environment. You can take time to learn how eLearning is changing student habits, which makes it evident that it is also a part of the modern culture. Nevertheless, considering the current epidemic situation, online education and video conferencing became the ultimate solution.

The Social Perception

Unfortunately, there is still a negative stigma in relation to online education as the major companies tend to ignore those applicants who have received their certificates via online courses instead of attending the university in person.

Nevertheless, some people choose online education as the only possibility to learn. Think of athletes, performers, young parents, or students with disabilities. It makes it important to understand that online education can easily become even better in terms of control and personalized instruction. Once again, it is all a matter of perspective.

