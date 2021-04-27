Tuesday 27 April 2021
Easy Tips on How to Reduce Your Monthly Expenses

by Carter Maddox
10

You’re probably looking for ways to save money every month. Honestly, who isn’t? You also probably think you have left no stone unturned in your quest to do so.

However, there is always at least one thing you may not have thought of, so take the time to peruse these money-saving tips and see if any will work for you.

Make Your Own Cleaners

Everyone loves a clean house, but the store-bought cleaners can become quite pricey when purchased on a regular basis. With that in mind, look into making your cleaners from common household ingredients.

Lemon juice works great for wiping up stains on the countertops, a crunched-up newspaper doused with white vinegar is excellent for cleaning windows, and baking soda mixed with vinegar is excellent at breaking up minor clogs in the drain. These are all things that you probably have in your home already. Even if you don’t, they cost a small fraction of name brand cleaning products.

Consolidate Loans

While you may have noted the tip you’ve seen everywhere and either started paying off your credit cards in full at the end of the month or cut them up altogether, you probably still have student loan debt that you pay each month.

Those payments probably go to at least a few different lenders. Why not try student loan consolidation by getting a private loan to pay them all in one single monthly bill. Not only is it easier, but you may be able to reduce the interest rates you are paying. This can lead to huge savings for you.

Cook at Home

You can save a significant amount of money by simply cooking at home. Instead of paying inflated prices to pick up your lunch or dinner at a deli, or dining at a restaurant and either having to not only buy the food, but a tip on top of it all, you can make everything at home. Even if you are not the world’s best cook, buying pre-packaged food is still cheaper than a restaurant.

However, to truly see big savings, make as much from scratch as you possibly can. Not only will you learn a new skill, but it is fun and you can tailor the taste of the food to your own personal liking.

Use Generic Brands

Speaking of shopping at the grocery store, start avoiding name brand items and buy generic instead. There is little difference between the two and in most cases, they are even the same product with only a different label distinguishing the products. While the savings per item may not look significant, 50-cents to a $1 savings on each item you purchase adds up quickly.

Review Your Bills

While you can’t get rid of all of your bills, you can certainly shop around and see if you can get a better rate elsewhere. Such things as internet, cellular, and even auto insurance may be purchased cheaper from other companies than what you are using now, not to mention lowering your energy usage. You’ll find it pays to make the extra effort to see what other companies have to offer.

Previous articlePros and Cons of Online Education
Carter Maddoxhttp://cjmaddox.com
