Monday 13 September 2021
Protesters Across Brazil Demand Bolsonaro’s Impeachment

South AmericaBrazil
By Q24N
Q24N – Several protests broke out in Brasilia and across 14 capital cities of the country’s 26 states on Sunday with demonstrators demanding the impeachment of the country’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian broadcaster GloboNews reported.

People participate in a protest against Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Cuiaba, Brazil

Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Sao Luis, Curitiba and other major cities were swept by anti-Bolsonaro manifestations on Sunday, with many of protesters also rallying against high prices of gas, petroleum and products.

In Brazil’s capital, the protesters marched through the Esplanada dos Ministerios at the doorstep of Bolsonaro’s seat, chanting “Impeachment now.” In Sao Paulo the demonstrators carried posters, saying “Neither Bolsonaro, nor Lula.”

Bolsonaro’s reputation has been in tatters over his entanglement in a range of scandalous probes into his conduct and the clash with the judiciary.

Polls conducted in mid-August showed that only 24% of the Brazilians would vote for Bolsonaro, while 40% said they would support former president Lula da Silva.

The general election in Brazil is scheduled for October 2, 2022.

Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction September 13: Plates ending in “1 & 2” CANNOT circulate
Next articleMexico’s Supreme Court Greenlit Abortion. Will Doctors and Nurses Listen?
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

