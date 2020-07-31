Friday, 31 July 2020
Protesters block ruta 27 in Santa Ana this Friday morning

(QCOSTARICA) As had been announced, this Friday morning an important number of people blocked the Ruta 27, in the area of the Mega Super in Santa Ana, demanding the government to allow them to operate, amid sanitary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Anti-riot police had to intervene after protesters closed the highway for several minutes. Apparently, five people are said have been detained for resisting authority.

The group was demanding that the government reopen shops and lift some measures, including the “closed” phase that will be from August 10 to August 21, extended hours to work, extend the vehicle restriction from 5:00 am at 10:00 pm, a 50% discount on water and electricity rates and lower rents, among others.

Another demonstration is scheduled for this Friday at 10:00 am in the area of Casa Presidencial in Zapote.

