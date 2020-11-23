Monday, 23 November 2020
Central AmericaGuatemala

Protesters set fire to the Guatemalan Congress

Hundreds of people protest the approval of the budget for 2021

by Q24N
19

Q24N – Hundreds of Guatemalans burned Congress headquarters on Saturday in protest at the approval of the budget for 2021, the highest in the country’s history, and called for the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei for endorsing it.

Protesters were gesturing after setting fire to the Congress headquarters, this Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Guatemala City. AFP

The flames in the Legislative Palace were evident from the street and the Red Cross treated several people for intoxication, a spokesman for this institution, Andrés Lemus, told reporters.

- Advertisement -

Unidentified people set fire to furniture and some offices, but firefighters extinguished the flames, the Prensa Libre reported.

In addition, the National Police dispersed the protesters with tear gas.

President Giammattei promised to apply “the full weight of the law” to those who are “proven” their involvement in “criminal acts,” he wrote in a tweet.

The group of protesters who set fire to the building contrasted with another peaceful protest in front of the old government palace, in the historic center of the capital and close to Congress, where the protesters demanded the president’s resignation.

- Advertisement -

Carrying the country’s blue and white flags and banners with slogans such as “No more corruption,” “Giammattei out,” and “They messed with the wrong generation,” protesters filled the central square in front of the former government headquarters.

Cause of discontent

The discontent and indignation of the citizens against the Congress and the government is caused by the opacity of resources to face the new coronavirus pandemic, by the creation of a super-ministry  – for which a young man close to the president was appointed – and by the budget for next year.

Firefighters were fighting to extinguish the fire in Congress, this Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Guatemala City. AFP

Congress, mostly made up of the ruling party, this week approved the largest budget in the country’s history – almost US$12.8 billion -, an increase of about 25%.

Most of the funds are directed to infrastructures with the private sector and it does not foresee an increase in health or education funds, nor those destined to combat poverty and child malnutrition.

59.3% of Guatemala’s population of almost 17 million lives in poverty and child malnutrition affects almost 50% of children under five years of age.

- Advertisement -

Protesters clashed with the National Police, this Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Guatemala City. AFP

In addition to the protests it has generated, several economic entities and analysts warn that it is a risk that a third of the budget is financed by debt, as approved.

Additionally, Congress approved loans for more than US$3.8 billion to attend the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, although only less than 15% of those resources have been granted.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTurrialba Volcano will once again amaze visitors with guided tours from sunrise
Next articleThe bicycle, fashion in Costa Rica in times of covid-19
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Hurricane Iota moves towards a devastated Central America

Central America Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Hurricane Iota strengthened this Monday and rose to category...
Read more

Puntarenas declares President Carlos Alvarado “persona non grata”

Politics Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Monday night,  the Municipal Council of the Central...
Read more

MOST READ

National

Protesters fail to block streets again: 11 arrested

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rican roads were once again interrupted by illegal roadblocks, the Ministry of Public Security (MSP) reported on Friday night. However, protesters failed...
Read more
Fashion & Beauty

Blind singer will choose the new Miss Costa Rica

Rico -
QFARANDULA - It is said that everything enters through the eyes and more if we are talking about a beauty contest, but for Haury...
Business

Changes in consumption lead Coca-Cola to alcoholic beverages in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Business challenges come for everyone: seeking to diversify its market, Coca-Cola entered the hard seltzer segment, and for the first time will...
Dollar Exchange

Dollar drops ¢10 this week due to year-end seasonality

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The dollar exchange fell ¢10.38 this week as a result of the traditional sales of foreign currency made by companies to pay...
Economy

Pandemic hits employment for women the hardest

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The gaps that COVID-19 will leave on Costa Rican society will be profound. Its depth is already noticeable and suffers in social...
Health

Arrival of the vaccine against covid-19 will not replace other measures against contagion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The pace with which COVID-19 vaccines are being developed worries some people, who fear they are not safe products. Both Leandra Abarca, coordinator...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.