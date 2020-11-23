The bicycle, fashion in Costa Rica in times of covid-19

QCOSTARICA – The bike (bici in Spanish), in fact, along with masks, face shields, alcohol gel and hand washing liquid soap, is one of the objects that has acquired the greatest presence in these particular times of covid-19.

All you have to do is take a weekend ride somewhere far from the city to see the number of cyclists who, above all, go up and down from the highest parts of the country.

For some, going out to race is nothing more than doing the usual, but for many, taking the bicycle seriously again has only occurred a few months or weeks ago. And it is not because they did not like it, it is that they possibly never felt the need or never considered the possibility of enjoying it.

Karol Valverde Bonilla, for example, is a sports lover. She has practiced athletics and swimming, but for about four years recreational cycling has been her favorite sport and she feels that this year she has spent more time with it. It is clear to her that the bike gives her the possibility to travel more distances, have more contact with nature and know more places, while exercising her body.

“Riding a bike allows me to release stress after work for the week. I go out with people who are very close to me to stay in the social bubble and we look for routes where we don’t run into many people,” she said.

For Víctor Manuel Robles, who for 42 years has been dedicated to repairing bicycles, their presence on the streets and highways of the country is increasingly visible.

“Now I have more work from Monday to Saturday, but Sundays are exclusive to go out to ride a bike and I have noticed many more people on bicycles, from children to the elderly, and many women,” said Robles.

For Robles in recent months, it is like a fever to go out pedaling. Perhaps this is also a consequence of the sanitary vehicle restriction, since many found in the “iron horse” the perfect company to leave the house, exercise, go from one place to another and give free rein to their adventurous spirit.

This is how many, “in their own way, uncomplicated, on a bike that takes them everywhere” go out to work, take a walk, play sports … enjoy.

Translated and adapted from Revista Dominical “La bicicleta, moda en Costa Rica en tiempos de covid-19“. Photos Rafael Pacheco