Friday, 31 July 2020
DONATE
HealthRedaqted

Public and private cemeteries required to reserve 5% of niches for pandemic deaths

The Ministry of Health bans mass graves to bury COVID-19 deaths in Costa Rica

Rico
By Rico
8
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Through an amendment to the General Cemetery Regulations, the Government ordered public and private cemeteries to reserve at least 5% of the niches for eventual victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the global pandemic that is being experienced due to COVID-19 disease, this point must be detailed, in order to provide adequate management of corpses and reduce the risk of contamination of bioinfectious origin,” states the amendment signed by President Carlos Alvarado, and the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas.

As originally stated in the regulations, burials must be made between 24 and 36 hours after death. However, the modification gives authority to the doctor in charge of the morgue of public and private hospitals to issue a certification, so that the burial is done urgently, before the above, “because there is a danger to the health of the population.”

- paying the bills -

In the event that the pathologist is not available, the certification may be issued by the director of the hospital.

The modification made to this regulation guarantees the proper management of the bodies in cases of mass deaths, natural disasters and health emergencies such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, these are necessary for proper coordination and intersectoral responsibility in the country.

It is also detailed in the document that the cemetery staff are in charge of carrying out burials or burials in the event of massive deaths from natural disasters or health emergencies such as in the pandemic.

As of Thursday, July 30, Costa Rica reported 140 deaths related to the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Ministry of Health bans mass graves to bury COVID-19 deaths in the country.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleRecoved COVID-19 patient was transferred by ambulance to the wrong home
Next articleEU once again excludes Costa Rica
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOST READ

National

Catholic Church: “It’s time to stay home”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Every year, on August 2, hundreds of thousands in Costa Rica descend on Cartago, the home of the Virgen de los Ángeles (patron...
Read more
Health

Recoved COVID-19 patient was transferred by ambulance to the wrong home

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Mistakes do happen, even at specialized medical centers. That was the case at the Centro Especializado para la Atención de Pacientes con Covid-19,...
Business

US company announces purchase of Telefónica (Movistar) in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Liberty Latin America announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the purchase of the operations of the Spanish company Telefónica (operating under...
Cartago

Authorities monitor flow of romeros to tighten controls and ask to abstain from visiting the basilica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Basilica de la Virgen de Los Angeles is closed. The Catholic Church as called on the faithful to stay home, not make...
Redaqted

Opening of commercial flights to the country begins on August 1

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Government on Thursday detailed opening up Costa Rica's airports to international commercial flights, for now, from Canada, the European Union*, and the...
National

Owners of confiscated cars will only have 3 months to reclaim them

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The owners of cars seized cars by police for would have only three months to get their vehicles from the impound before they...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA