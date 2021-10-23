Puente de Río Lagarto, Costa Rica

TODAY COSTA RICA – People see the bridge over the Lagarto River, on the Ruta 1, the Interamericana Norte, as one more, but to the Guanacastecos, it is seen as the entrance to the promised land, the entrance to the most beautiful province of Costa Rica.

Once passed the bridge, you find yourself in An area that offers you beautiful beaches, traditions, volcanoes, forests, a very wide biodiversity, history, adventure, but above all, beautiful and happy people, which is its greatest heritage.

These were the beautiful words of Manuel Gavarrete about the Puente de Río Lagarto.

