Costa Rica announces transition period for vaccination certificate

Period of transition will be from December 1, 2021, to January 8, 2022. 100% capacity only with a complete vaccination scheme, masks will be mandatory; Measures announced for the month of November remain unchanged.

QCOSTARICA – The Government took a big step towards the recovery of normality by announcing that, as of Wednesday, December 1, all commercial establishments will be authorized to operate at 100% capacity, as long as they only admit people with the complete scheme vaccination against covid-19, which will be verified by certificate.

However, on Friday, it pushed back the December 1 and announced establishing a transition period, a period to adapt to the new measures of use of the vaccination certificates, allowing businesses to operate in two modes: 100% capacity with patrons fully vaccinated, but at 50% capacity if they do not request certificates for entry between December 1 and January 7.

Modality with full vaccination schedule, 100%

Hotels, restaurants, bars, casinos, retail shops, museums, art and dance academies, gyms, spas and adventure tourism may operate at 100% capacity if all their customers over 12 years of age have the complete vaccination scheme. The above must be verified through the QR code or the printed vaccination certificate.

If unvaccinated or incomplete people are admitted, the capacity must be adjusted to 50%. Hotels will have to limit the use of common spaces to the same 50% (the occupancy of the rooms will not vary).All establishments must have a visible identification on the outside that shows the mode of operation of the commercial establishment.

Full vaccination

The big change will come starting January 8. From that day on, it will be mandatory for all establishments to require their clients a complete vaccination certificate, which will be verified with the QR code issued by the Ministry of Health. The mask will be a mandatory device in all cases.

All the aforementioned commercial establishments must only admit people with a verifiable full vaccination scheme, in order to continue with the economic reactivation and strengthening health security.

Cinemas and Theaters

Thanks to the adherence to the protocols of cinemas and theaters, as well as the commitment of the sector in the development of its activities with a fully vaccinated audience, as of December 1 cinemas and theaters will operate under the single modality of capacity at 100% with a scheme complete vaccination.

As of December 1 and as reported the previous week, the capacity is maintained up to 30% for sports, cultural and academic activities in commercial establishments with a health permit to operate, as well as the capacity of 25% in events with sanitary authorizations and capacity for 200 people for social events, all with a complete vaccination scheme.



Places of worship may maintain their current capacity of 500 people without requiring a full scheme or choose to expand it, as long as the vaccination scheme is used.

The measures announced for the month of November remain unchanged.

As of November 1, the vehicular restriction will be from 11 pm to 5 am, which is one hour more and not until 10 pm, as it is now. Likewise, on November 1, the vehicle restriction by license plates will be eliminated throughout the country, except for San José center, delimited by the Circunvalacion.

On November 15, the vehicle restriction on weekends would be eliminated throughout the country.

Meanwhile, mass events will return, with full capacity, no later than March 2022, announced the Ministry of Health.

Official government postes:

