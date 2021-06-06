Monday 7 June 2021
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Puntarenas is the only province with a covid-19 infection rate greater than 1

Golfito is the canton with the highest number, every 100 people with the virus would infect 171 more

QCOSTARICA – Puntarenas is the only province in the country that has a contagion rate or “r” rate greater than 1.

In the central canton of Puntarenas, the contagion rate has increased despite the restrictions. Photo: Rafael Pacheco.

This is detailed in the latest report on the situation of the pandemic given by the Universidad Hispanoamericana (UH) and analyzed by epidemiologist Rónald Evans.

The document details, according to the analysis of the epidemiological week between May 23 and 29, the contagion rate in Puntarenas is 1.19, which means that every 100 infected people would pass the virus to 119 more.

The most worrying thing is that this rate grew in the last seven days despite the restrictions and protocols, since in the week of May 16-22 it was 0.94.

The province that follows is San José with 0.94; then Limón with 0.93, Guanacaste and Alajuela with 0.92, followed by Heredia with 0.87 and finally Cartago with 0.86.

If you look closely at the numbers, it can be seen that in the canton of Puntarenas with the highest risk is Golfito, where the r rate is 1.71 and it is the highest in the country.

Authorities ask people not to neglect the protocols

If we talk about the central canton of Puntarenas, the rate also rose from 1.16 to 1.19 there.

In the canton of Esparza, the rate also rose, from 1.08 to 1.09. Deputy Mayor Lourdes Araya said that part of the explanation for the increase in cases is that now there is better detection of infections.

“Our Health authorities are very vigilant and every time someone is positive, the study is done, the family is isolated and they are followed up to declare infections by nexus, this is done now more immediately than before.

“In addition, we have noticed that the majority of infected people are of a productive age and have to go to work and that is where they are exposed,” she said.

Former legislator and perennial presidential candidate, Otto Guevara, born in Puntarenas and says that poverty and overcrowding are very likely to be part of the factors that increase infections.

“In many places in Puntarenas there is unemployment, poverty, overcrowding, a lot of slums, that is, little houses where if there is an infected person it is difficult for them to isolate themselves and have the comforts they need.

The use of a mask is essential at all times when people are nearby

“Many people do not even isolate themselves because they have to go out to earn a living to feed their families, they go out to survive and in that interaction, they can infect other people,” said Guevara.

Television personality Nancy Dobles, who is also from Puntarenas, born in Buenos Aires, sent a message to those who live in the different cantons of that province.

“We cannot lower our guard, we must continue to respect health measures to reduce infections and get out of this complicated situation soon. The protocols must already be included in our habits, only then we take care of those who are close to us,” she said.

The province of Puntarenas, which covers the Pacific coastal area from the mid to the south Pacific, includes many important tourist destinations, such as Playa Jaco, Herradura, Quepos, Santa Teresa de Cobano, Mal País, Montezuma, and Golfito, among others.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

