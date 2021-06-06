Parking lots, a bull ring and shopping centers among the vaccination centers on Saturday

QCOSTARICA – Vaccination centers against covid-19 were transformed this Saturday to be able to vaccinate more people. Universities, civic centers, parking lots and even a bull ring were all part of the different places that were adapted.

In total, 89 health areas had their workers available to immunize as many Costa Ricans as possible.

In all regions, people (with and without appointments) who had risk factors for serious illness (group 3) were vaccinated, among these chronic diseases such as hypertension or diabetes. In addition, it was used to inoculate all people over 58 years of age (group 2) who for some reason had not received their vaccine.

Eduardo Cambronero Hernández, director of the Health Services Network Directorate of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social(CCSS), indicated that collaboration with different institutions has been vital to achieving the purpose.

Community organizations, municipalities, religious groups, public institutions and representatives of the private sector, who have provided volunteers, facilities and other facilities have been vital in bringing vaccines to the communities.

Among the places, the bull ring in Palmares, and the parking lot of the Port Administration and Economic Development Board of the Atlantic Slope (Japdeva) in Limon, where people were vaccinated without leaving their vehicle. They also had a place set up for those who came on foot.

In the province of Cartago, in four centers people waited their turn, some standing in the sun, others sitting in the shade. All was by appointment.

At the Centro Cívico por la Paz (Civic Center for Peace), located in Barrio El Molino, the line was 200 meters long and sometimes it reached 300. Umbrellas and sunshades were the weapons of waiting for many.

On average they took about 80 minutes to be vaccinated.

“This center is organized by the Caja and the different Ebais of the canton. The Municipality is collaborating with the place, we started at 8 am and we will be there until 4 pm, but as always it extends a little more. For today we have 240 vaccines, and we have the same amount for tomorrow (Sunday),” said Danna Huebner, a doctor from the Cartago Health Area.

“We have people with chronic or specific diseases, under 58 years of age and by appointment, otherwise they cannot be attended, they must be on the list that we are managing,” she added.

Diana Chaverri Ceciliano, 30, did not miss her appointment and arrived before the indicated time.

“I am asthmatic and I belong to the Ebais de La Lima, I have an hour and 15 minutes standing in line. It is slow, but we are many people; they gave us a specific time to avoid crowding,” she said.

Cindy Jiménez Quesada, a resident of Quircot in San Nicolás de Cartago, said “I had my appointment at 10 am, I arrived 15 minutes before and 20 minutes later there is a long line. It is tiring and tedious because the sun is very strong, but it is a blessing that I am vaccinated today. I am 39 years old and I have blood pressure problems”.

At the Universidad Estatal a Distancia (UNED) and at the Technological Institute of Costa Rica (TEC), the situation was much better: without lines, with shade and seating.

Little attendance

However, not all centers had lines of people waiting to get the jab. As night fell, the CCSS indicated that little assistance was registered in the vaccination centers of the Chorotega region.

Dr. Diego Alfaro regretted that, despite the fact that all the areas were ready to receive many people, they did not arrive with the expected influx.

“We are preparing to apply the AstraZeneca vaccine to people with risk factors between 18 and 57 years and 11 months, as well as to teachers and other groups authorized by the National Vaccination Commission of group 4, the sad thing is that in Upala, Tilarán, Bagaces and Cañas few people attended,” commented the official from that region.

According to the CCSS, one of the aspects of concern is that older adults, teachers and other people who refuse vaccination.

Currently, the Chorotega region occupies third place in advance of vaccination, however, the little response is worrying.

“We make a lot of effort and we have enough doses, we make sure that people from groups 3 and 4 attend this Sunday to their respective areas of assignment, they do not needan appointment,” Alfaro exclaimed.

On the other hand, in the Health areas of Osa and Pérez Zeledón they were also ready with sufficient doses of Pfizer, but their population with risk factors between 20 and 57 years and 11 months did not respond, indicated the CCSS.

The vaccination teams in these two health areas were left with a large number of vaccines without applying; at least 100 vials in Osa and in 500 doses in Pérez Zeledón, which they hope to use the next week.

Faced with these situations, the CCSS medical manager Dr. Mario Ruiz Cubillo made a vehement call for people to come to the vaccination points.

“Our staff is organized, we want to advance in applying the first dose to people included in groups 3 and 4, but in the same way, we need people to make their effort, prioritize their health and take their time to get vaccinated,” the doctor declared.