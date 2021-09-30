Thursday 30 September 2021
Quepos Aerodrome opens new runway

National
By Rico
Quepos Aerodrome opens new runway

QCOSTARICA – With the arrival of a flight this Wednesday, the entry into operation of the new landing strip at the La Managua aerodrome in Quepos was officially declared.

“I am glad to see flights arrive in the area, because it is a sign of the necessary connection between tourist attraction and job creation, which is important for Quepeño families,” said President Carlos Alvarado, who participated in the ceremony.

In addition to the runway, an area was also built for the parking of Bravo-type aircraft, for a total investment of ¢1.67 billion colones.

“Investments in infrastructure are fundamental for tourism development and with this modernization a substantial improvement is provided for the compliance of air safety and the comfort of national and foreign tourists with positive effects for tourism in the Central Pacific”, said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism.

Minutes after the airport resumed operations, a flight arrived with the first tourists who will enjoy the wonders of this area of ​​the Pacific.

 

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

