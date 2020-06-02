Tuesday, 2 June 2020
Quepos and Parrita under water; heavy rains affected many areas Monday

In Quepos, many refused to go to shelters for fear of being infected with COVID-19

by Rico
(QCOSTARICA) The cantons of Parrita and Quepos are two of the most affected after the heavy downpours during the Monday afternoon and evening.

Residents assure that more than 300 houses have been affected, as the tide and rivers came together in these sectors, so the amount of water was much greater and with more intensity.

The National Emergency Commission (Comisión Nacional de Emergencias  – CNE) opened three shelters in the area, however, many residents did not agree to move due to fear of getting infected with COVID-19.

According to official information from the CNE, the rains caused 44 floods in ten cantons of the country, including Garbito (Jaco).

In San Ramon, faulty storm drains could not handle the volume of water, flooding streets, homes, and businesses.

Many areas of the Central Valley and the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) were also affected by the downpours.

Once again, as is common at the start of the rainy season, storm sewers filled with debris caused water to back up and flooding.

Alexander Solís, president of the CNE, said that the country is already out of direct influence due to the passage of tropical wave number 2, which affected the country during the weekend.

This Monday, June 1, the hurricane season began and will remain until November 30. In Costa Rica, emergency protocols are activated, since it is expected that the country will be affected, even more than in the last two years.

The CNE is once again making a call for people to move away from areas that are prone to flooding and landslides.

Werner Stolz, director of the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) explained that this year the oceanic and atmospheric conditions will favor a more active season than normal.

Expected are between 15 to 19 named storms, of which 9 may be hurricanes; of these, it is estimated that at least two would form or move over the Caribbean Sea, so Costa Rica could be affected by one of these systems.

The effects in the country of this type of tropical cyclones are generally associated with heavy rains on the Pacific and Central Valley slopes. The North Zone and the Caribbean region perceive the effects, but usually to a lesser extent.

The names selected for this year’s season are: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

Photos from Monday’s rains:

