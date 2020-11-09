Monday, 9 November 2020
NationalRedaqted

Rains keep 27 isolated communities and 987 people in shelters

Although weather conditions improve every day, the CNE maintains a red alert in eight cantons: Hojancha, Nandayure, Nicoya, Quepos, Parrita, Coto Brus, Corredores and Golfito

by Q Costa Rica
23

QCOSTARICA – Weather conditions in the country in the last few days have improved and getting better every day, however, the presence of rains continue in the Pacific areas, keeping 27 communities isolated and 987 people in some 35 shelters.

Coto Brus suffered the greatest damage to homes and coffee production. Photo: Courtesy of CNE

The information was provided by the National Emergency Commission (CNE) Sunday at noon on the consequences that still persist in Costa Rica as part of the indirect effect of Hurricane, downgraded to Tropical Storm, Eta.

- Advertisement -

According to Lidier Esquivel, head of the CNE’s Risk Investigation and Analysis Unit, the greatest impact at this time is in the Los Santos area, Parrita, Quepos and in the Nicoya Peninsula.

At the same time, he indicated that the red alert is maintained for eight cantons: Hojancha, Nandayure, Nicoya, Quepos, Parrita, Coto Brus, Corredores and Golfito. Especially because, despite the improvement in conditions, there is still a possibility of landslides.

Esquivel said the work that has been carried out to return communities to normality as soon as possible, stressing that the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), power and light utility, has already restored electrical services throughout the country.

Likewise, Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA), the water utility, is working to restore drinking water system in Coto Brus, while the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) and the National Road Council (Conavi) seek to have national roads that were affected by the passage of the Eta, repaired and/or cleaned up as soon as possible.

- Advertisement -

For his part, President Carlos Alvarado visited the El Progreso area, in Sabalito de Coto Brus, to see first-hand the impact on this area, one of the most damaged by the floods.

Alvarado promised to seek a prompt solution is the loss of homes, and the loss of production, mainly coffee.

He assured that he is already in coordination with the local municipality, with the CNE and with the Legislative Assembly to “bring concrete answers.”

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePassages on the Interamericana Sur will be controlled starting this Monday
Next articleJill Biden, the future first lady who wants to continue teaching
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Passages on the Interamericana Sur will be controlled starting this Monday

Redaqted Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Traveling to and from the southern part of Costa...
Read more

688 people in shelters due to the influence of ETA

National Rico -
QCOSTARICA - the president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE) Alexánder...
Read more

MOST READ

News

Costa Rica congratulates president-elect of the United States

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica president Carlos Alvarado, congratulated president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris in a message published on social networks shortly after...
Read more
Photos of Costa Rica

Taras, Cartago Friday Afternoon

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Taras, Cartago. At 3:10 pm this Friday a rainbow formed north of Cartago. A sign that rains of this week may be receding? Photos:...
National

Scanner operators at APM Terminals among arrested for facilitating exit of container with cocaine

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Two women in charge of operating the scanners at the APM Terminals dock, in Moín (Limon) were detained for providing false information...
Redaqted

Coronavirus and flights: There are the airlines arriving and departing from Costa Rica as at November 2

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Though Costa Rica has, as of November 1, opened its air and maritime borders to all and land borders to foreigner residents,...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,141 new cases for Wednesday; hospitalizations conitnues to drop

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the Minister of Health reported 1,141 new cases of COVID-19, of which 265 are by epidemiological link...
Reports

Jill Biden, the future first lady who wants to continue teaching

Q Costa Rica -
QREPORTS -  Jill Biden is no stranger to the glare of the political spotlight. Her husband was a part of Washington when she met...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.