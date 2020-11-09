Rains keep 27 isolated communities and 987 people in shelters

QCOSTARICA – Weather conditions in the country in the last few days have improved and getting better every day, however, the presence of rains continue in the Pacific areas, keeping 27 communities isolated and 987 people in some 35 shelters.

The information was provided by the National Emergency Commission (CNE) Sunday at noon on the consequences that still persist in Costa Rica as part of the indirect effect of Hurricane, downgraded to Tropical Storm, Eta.

According to Lidier Esquivel, head of the CNE’s Risk Investigation and Analysis Unit, the greatest impact at this time is in the Los Santos area, Parrita, Quepos and in the Nicoya Peninsula.

At the same time, he indicated that the red alert is maintained for eight cantons: Hojancha, Nandayure, Nicoya, Quepos, Parrita, Coto Brus, Corredores and Golfito. Especially because, despite the improvement in conditions, there is still a possibility of landslides.

Esquivel said the work that has been carried out to return communities to normality as soon as possible, stressing that the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), power and light utility, has already restored electrical services throughout the country.

Likewise, Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA), the water utility, is working to restore drinking water system in Coto Brus, while the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) and the National Road Council (Conavi) seek to have national roads that were affected by the passage of the Eta, repaired and/or cleaned up as soon as possible.

For his part, President Carlos Alvarado visited the El Progreso area, in Sabalito de Coto Brus, to see first-hand the impact on this area, one of the most damaged by the floods.

Alvarado promised to seek a prompt solution is the loss of homes, and the loss of production, mainly coffee.

He assured that he is already in coordination with the local municipality, with the CNE and with the Legislative Assembly to “bring concrete answers.”