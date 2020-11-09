Monday, 9 November 2020
Passages on the Interamericana Sur will be controlled starting this Monday

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – Traveling to and from the southern part of Costa Rica can be complicated in the coming days as the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) crews work on repairs and/or cleanup efforts caused by the rains of the past week.

Photo from MOPT

The MOPT reported that the Interamericana Sur (Ruta 2) will have ‘controlled’ passage starting today, Monday, November 9.

“With the help of the machinery, the engineers have worked all weekend cleaning the multiple landslides that occurred in various parts of the corridor and, after inspecting the route this Sunday, they determined that a step can be enabled controlled as of this Monday,” the MOPT said in a press release.

However, authorities stressed that if there are heavy rains, the pass will have to be closed.

Slope stabilization work will continue during the week.

 

