Rainy season official commenced in the Central Valley this week

QCOSTARICA – If you have been putting, resisting to give in, to carry an umbrella, take note: the rainy season of the Central Valley will be official this week, several days ahead of the average.

Residents of San José, Alajuela, Heredia and Cartago will repeatedly get poured on to most likely until the end of the year.

Simultaneously, the rains will formally arrive in Upala, Los Chiles and Guatuso in the north.

The North Pacific (Guanacaste) will be the last to receive the new season, between May 16 and 20.

For the start of this week, the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), forecasts abundant humidity entering from the Pacific Ocean, as well as the weak trade winds and the strong daytime warming, cause heavy downpours and lightning in the afternoons.

This Tuesday particularly rainy is expected in the Pacific and Central Valley, as well as in the mountainous sectors of the north and the Caribbean.

Based on this forecast, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) issued a yellow alert throughout the Pacific and the Central Valley, while for the rest of the territory it issued a green alert.

Drivers are asked to use caution against adverse road conditions, due to heavy rain, fog and winds that, in addition to affecting visibility, generate possible falling trees or landslides.

Given the arrival of the rainy season, the CNE also asks to maintain the sanitary measures and restrictions issued by the Ministry of Health, especially given the increase in covid-19 cases that the country is experiencing.