RECOPE requested a new increase in the price of fuels

QCOSTARICA – The Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (Recope) – Costa Rica’s refinery that refines nothing, requested on Friday a new increase in the price of fuels, which would be the eighth consecutive increase for the year.

The Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep) had has 15 days to resolve the request affirmatively or deny it, something it has not done all year, basically rubber stamping Recope’s request. In fact, it is difficult to recall if and when the Aresep denied an increase.

By the end of the month or first week in August, if approved, we will see a ¢16 colones per liter increase on super gasoline, ¢14 on regular and an ¢4 on diesel.

The new prices would go to ¢749 for a liter of super, ¢725 for regular, and ¢597 for diesel.

The increase in the international price of crude oil and the exchange rate are Recope’s justifications on this occasion.

