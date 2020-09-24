Thursday, 24 September 2020
BusinessEconomyNews

Reduction in electricity rates could be around the corner

Major cuts in ICE spending opens the door to a wide reduction in electricity. Institute saved ¢116 billion in the last year while adopting international accounting standards could bring extra savings of ¢60 billion

Rico
By Rico
9
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The possibility of a significant reduction in electricity rates in the coming weeks increases due to key aspects, mainly due to the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) reducing operating expenses, applying international standards in its accounting and reducing energy consumption.

These conditions open the possibility for the regulator of public services, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresep), to approve a decrease in the cost of electricity, which could take effect from January or earlier.

If materialized, it would ease the pockets of 1.2 million residential subscribers of ICE and its subsidiary, the Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL), which serve 76% of the market, according to data from Aresep.

- paying the bills -

In addition, a wide reduction in ICE prices would mark the rate route of cooperatives, such as the Empresa de Servicios Públicos de Heredia and the Junta de Administración de Servicios Eléctricos de Cartago (Jasec) when they request adjustments from Aresep.

ICE and CNFL also supply energy to 74% of commercial and service clients in Costa Rica (162,000 out of 218,000) and 57% of the industrial sector (4,834 industries out of 8,500).

Since August 12, Aresep has asked ICE for detailed information on its expenses, investments and application of international accounting regulations, which it should deliver on September 14.

Such data would be the basis for applying an ex officio tariff reduction, which would respond to the claim of various sectors for the high cost of electricity and the difficulties for the reactivation of economic activities affected by the pandemic.

ICE’s financial statements for the first semester of 2020, comparing the 12 months between June 2019 and last June, reveal a reduction of ¢116, billion in leasing expenses, fuel for thermal generation, purchases of durable goods, materials and supplies, payment of services and import of energy.

- paying the bills -

Previous articleEbais technicians will be going door to door to try to contain the pandemic
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Electricity rates drop nationally between 1% and 5% expected in October

Redaqted Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Starting in October, homes and businesses in Costa Rican homes...
Read more

Costa Rican man died of COVID in US while waiting to be deported

Redaqted Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A Costa Rican man in the custody of U.S. Immigration...
Read more

MOST READ

Economic Policy

Pandemic affects the economy of 68% of Costa Rican households

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The crisis caused by the coronavirus has resulted in 68.2% of households in Costa Rica (680,000) suffering some effect on their economic situation,...
Read more
Health

Costa Rica negotiates with 6 pharma for the COVID-19 vaccine

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The government of Costa Rica has already started talks with six pharmaceutical companies for the future purchase of the COVID-19 vaccine. The acting Minister...
Travel

Canadians flying to Costa Rica with Air Canada will have free COVID travel insurance

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) As part of its return to international flights, Air Canada will provide free travel insurance to its customers for new bookings made between...
Crime

12 years in jail for minor for participating in murder of Karolay Serrano

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The cry for justice for the murder of Karolay Serrano Cordero, 26, was heard Monday afternoon, September 21, in the courts of Heredia,...
National

More than half a million lightning strikes have struck this year in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The lightning count that fell on Costa Rica this year already exceeds half a million, as confirmed by the atmospheric discharge network of...
HQ

Why would it be negative to establish a tax on bank transactions?

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Passing new taxes proposed by the government of Carlos Alvarado on bank transactions would make goods and services more expensive and companies' payroll...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.