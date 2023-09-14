Thursday 14 September 2023
type here...
Search

Reduction in Marchamo has green light

NewsBusinessTaxes
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Fervor, tradition and creativity as Costa Ricans will carry out the ‘Desfile de Faroles’ tonight

QCOSTARICA -- One of the most important traditions of...
Read more

Niagara Falls will be dressed in white, blue and red for Costa Rica’s Independence

QCOSTARICA -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that...
Read more

Reduction in Marchamo has green light

QCOSTARICA -- The government of Rodrigo Chaves finally gave...
Read more

Ticos risk purchases of electric vehicles from importers without warranty

QCOSTARICA -- A growing number of cases of electric...
Read more

Costa Rica reports the lowest interannual inflation in the last decade

QCOSTARICA -- Lower interest rates for personal loans, more...
Read more

Most Watched Sports In Costa Rica

Costa Rica, a vibrant and diverse country in Central...
Read more

Make Sure You Have the Ultimate Costa Rica Trip

Heading to Costa Rica soon? Whether you’re going on...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢531.17 BUY

¢535.56 SELL

14 September 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — The government of Rodrigo Chaves finally gave in with respect to the reduction of the 2024 Marchamo, ruling out stopping the initiative or a veto by the president, indicated Elli Feinzaig, of the Partido Liberal Progresista (PLP).

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance only introduced formal motions and did not request changes in the reduction sections of the vehicle property tax portion of the Marchamo.

“Specifically, the Ministry of Finance asked us to introduce some rules that will facilitate the implementation of the calculation methodology that will allow immediate reductions for this year of up to 50% in the Marchamo and, from there, the progressive scale,” pointed out the head of that PLP legislative faction, a group of 6 of the 57 legislators.

- Advertisement -

For Feinzaig, it has become clear that the majorities prevail and have accepted that the definitive destiny of the Marchamo was its substantial decline.

“This initiative will be a reality. Now it is just a matter of waiting for the votes in the first and second debate, which we hope to have in no more than 15 days,” said Feinzaig. After that, the approved bill heads for Casa Presidencial for the President’s signature and to the national printer, for publication in La Gaceta, for the reduction to take effect on November 1 when the Marchamo collection begins.

The contemplates a reduction of 50% of the property tax portion of the Marchamo for lower value vehicles, 20% to 40%  for mid-range vehicles, and between 5% and 6% for high-end vehicles. The original text had discounts between 20% and 66%.

Reductions do not apply to legislators, president, vice presidents and ministers, as well as their spouses.

Five opposition parties, the PLP, Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN), Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC), the Nueva Republica and the Frente Amplio.

The idea is that the cheaper the car, the lower the percentage of the yearly property tax to be paid.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleTicos risk purchases of electric vehicles from importers without warranty
Next articleNiagara Falls will be dressed in white, blue and red for Costa Rica’s Independence
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Goverment’s proposed reduction of Marchamo differs significantly from the stance of the opposition

QCOSTAIRCA -- The discussion concerning the decrease of the 2024 Marchamo...
Read more

Cars valued at less than ¢22 million would pay up to 57% less in Marchamo

QCOSTARICA -- The government presented a counterproposal to legislators, a reduction...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Tourists to Costa Rica will now be able to stay for up to 180 days

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica recently extended the maximum stay...
Business

Intel plans to invest US$1.2 billion in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- Earlier in July, the U.S. State Department...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: