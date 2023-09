QCOSTARICA — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Niagara Falls will be dressed in white, blue and red this September 15, for the Independence of Costa Rica.

The Embassy of Costa Rica in Canada confirmed that the lighting of the falls will be for 15 minutes on Friday, starting at 8:00 p.m. Costa Rica time.

The event can be enjoyed online at the following link: https://shorturl.at/cxzMT.

