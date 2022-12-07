Refund on Marchamo for early payers announced

QCOSTARICA – Paid your Marchamo in November? If you are among the thousands of vehicle owners paying their 2023 Marchamo early, that is before the measly reduction in property tax, expect a refund between December 19 and March next year.

The Ministerio de Hacienda (Ministry of Finance) on Tuesday confirmed the majority of 2023 Marchamos has, as of Monday, December 5, been automatically reduced between ¢500 and ¢3,500 colones, for the majority (83%) of all vehicles.

Until November 27, the Ministry of Finance said it had more than 500 claims for the calculation of the fiscal value of the vehicles, the value used to determine the annual property tax on vehicles, included in the overall cost of the Marchamo.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Government announced a reduction in the 2023 Marchamo after an update in the methodology

The 2023 Marchamo became available for collection on November 1 for more than 1.74 million vehicles.

To know how your 2023 Marchamo is, click here.

The refund is not automatic. Mario Ramos, General Director of Taxation, explained that vehicle owners who are eligible for the refund must provide Taxation with the vehicle license plate number and IBAN account number to receive the payment.

More information on how to process a refund will be published on the Q when it becomes available.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related