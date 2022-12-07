Kölbi has the fastest mobile network in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Kölbi, the brand of the state-owned utility, the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), has the fastest mobile network for downloading data in Costa Rica.

The most recent report from the regulating authority, the Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (Sutel), on the Quality of Mobile Services in Costa Rica, reflects that Kölbi customers navigate the fastest 4G network in the country, according to measurements carried out throughout last year.

- Advertisement -

According to the Sutel, Kölbi has the best download speed with 25.5 Mbps, followed by Claro with 22.8 Mbps, and Liberty (formerly Movistar) in third place with 11.6 Mbps.

While in “Mobile service coverage area” for the 4G network, only the Liberty operator meets the 90% threshold established for the indicator.

“These results are important in a market where Internet demand is constantly growing and encourages competition between operators. In addition, users will have impartial and technical parameters to compare between operators and hire the best option,” explained Sutel engineer Gilbert Camacho.

Said study was carried out from January 1 to December 31, 2021, and six indicators of mobile telephone and Internet service were evaluated, including 2G and 3G networks.

Among what was analyzed stands out:

Coverage area

Unsuccessful calls

Dropped calls

Call setup time

Voice quality Latency (network response time).

- Advertisement -

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related