Relaxation in sanitary restrictions expected announced this Wednesday

QCOSTARICA – Given the advance of vaccination and the reduction of new infections of Covid-19, this Wednesday, December 15, the government of Carlos Alvarado is expected to announce the relaxation of sanitary restrictions.

President Carlos Alvardo said today that tomorrow, Tuesday, December 14, the technical reports will be reviewed and a day later, the new measures would be communicated.

Expected is a relaxation in the sanitary vehicle restriction, a greater capacity allowed and the extension of business hours, among other proposals that businessmen have been lobbying for.

“The vehicle restriction, as well as the other sanitary measures, must be technically justified and obey criteria of reasonableness and proportionality. At a time when the number of infections has dropped considerably and there is a high percentage of people vaccinated with the full scheme, it is not justified to continue with the vehicle restriction,” said Carlos Montenegro, executive director of the Chamber of Industries.

Last Thursday, December 9, was the first day in almost two years that Costa Rica did not register a single death from Covid-19, at the same time.

Last week was one with the fewest new cases of Coronavirus in 18 months was reported.

To date, 7.7 million vaccines have been applied, of which 3.9 million are first doses and the rest (3.8 million) are people with the complete scheme, bringing to over 73% of the population totally vaccinated.

