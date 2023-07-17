Remember that today return the vehicle restrictions in San Jose

Q COSTA RICA – The vehicle restrictions in downtown San José that had been suspended for two weeks due to the mid-year school holidays will resume today.

Vehicles with plates ending in 1 or 2 will not be permitted to circulate Mondays; plates 3 and 4 on Tuesdays, 5 and 6 on Wednesdays, 7 and 8 on Thursdays; and 9 and 0 on Fridays.

The fine for breaching the restriction is ¢26,000 and the measure is applied from 6 am to 7 pm in the capital’s central area and the Circunvalación route, not including the new section in Circunvalación Norte.

Emergency vehicles, police, public transport, rental cars, and those that transport people with disabilities are exempt from this rule.

